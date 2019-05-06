WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: May 6, 2019

Speaking of the pay-per-view, the number one contender for Universal title will address the champion to hype up the ongoing storyline. The men and women's division MITB match participants will try to pick up momentums whereas multiple title matches are likely to get confirmed on tonight's show that emanates from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

WWE is trying to engage the fans with this week's WWE Raw from the past couple of days through a tweet from Roman Reigns where he talked about an 'unfinished business' and returning on the flagship show. Official Twitter handle of the company let us knew that won't be happening due to obligations from Smackdown Live.

I’m back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw. I’ll see y’all Monday. #ProtectTheYard — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 4, 2019

😂😂 Just have my music ready. I’ll be kicking things off on #Raw right at 8pm. https://t.co/DJsTczTKAF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 5, 2019



However, the latest tweet suggested that Roman Reigns will kick-off the show no matter what. At present, we can expect only one reason for this appearance and that is to continue the bad blood with the McMahon family specifically to Shane McMahon. A physical altercation between these two in the opening sequence must give the fans an added reason to tune into the show. WWE may be looking forward to presenting this as an old-school 'invasion angle’ that has to garner attention during the kick-off.

It's advantage AJ Styles in the ongoing Universal Championship storyline for Money in the Bank. Last week, he took out Seth Rollins with a Phenomenal Forearm through the table to stand tall in a brawl. Tonight, he appears on WWE Raw to address The Architect prior to their title match on May 19th. It's high time that the Champion shows up and fire back which is much-needed for him, at this point. We will find out if he'd be able to do so.

Rivalry over the WWE Raw women's championship has also been heated up where Lacey Evans targeted Becky Lynch with numerous attacks. It's pretty good to see a newbie like Evans getting a huge push and not daring to go on a fight against the dual-champion of the company. We wonder what next for these two ladies whom WWE officials had to separate last week bringing an entire security team.



We expect a couple of title matches to get announced for Money in the Bank 2019 from WWE Raw. The first one should be for the tag team championships where Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder are the reigning champions having a lackluster run. The Usos and The Revival are already within a rivalry who are the future carriers of the tag team division and the titles should immediately be handed to them. With that being said, a triple threat title match should be made official.

The other match in the pipeline should be contested at Money in the Bank over the United States Championship. Rey Mysterio earned a clean pinfall win over the champion, Samoa Joe that WWE.com mentioned in their report hinting the Wrestlemania rematch is happening,

“Mysterio defeated The Samoan Submission Machine in a non-title match, leaving Joe shaken in the ring and Rey’s son Dominick beaming from ear-to-ear. Of course, while a win doesn’t guarantee anything for The Ultimate Underdog, his use of the hands-across-the-waist taunt atop his son’s shoulders says it all: He wants the title. And now, he’s got a case for a championship bout.”

As for the Money in the Bank ladder match buildups, separate matches are expected to take place on WWE Raw allowing the participants to get the momentums in their favor. Last week, it was the babyface superstars like Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Naomi who picked up wins in their respective matches. Storyline wise, it only seems suitable that the heels will seek redemption this week to let their presence known in the opportunistic ladder match waiting for them on May 19th.