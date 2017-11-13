WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 13, 2017

Bengaluru, November 13: This will be the final edition of WWE Raw before Survivor Series PPV with huge implications attached to it with two big returns scheduled for tonight alongside a triple threat match that will decide the final spot on Team Raw.

Plus, we can expect total chaos in the show with another potential face-off between the two brand rosters when the jam-packed show hits the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The live telecast of the show in India will start from 5.30 AM onwards via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (November 14) while the repeat will be aired at 4 PM and 9 PM on the same network, on the same day.

Roman Reigns will finally return to WWE Raw after a break due to medical issues. His appearance confirms that The Shield will be back in full force to dominate the show. Apparently, his appearance will set up a match against The New Day who have been lurking around Raw lately. Tonight, we expect to get an official confirmation on this match while WWE.com have hinted about it already,

“The New Day’s distraction this past week resulted in Cesaro & Sheamus essentially stealing the Raw Tag Team Titles from Rollins & Ambrose, so the reunited Hounds of Justice have multiple bones to pick as they seek retribution not only against The Bar but Team Blue as well.”

Apart from Reigns' return, Brock Lesnar will also be back on the show as well with the dream match against AJ Styles just around the corner. As the show is being hosted in Styles’ home-state, he will definitely be present there to have a confrontation against the beast incarnate and add hype to the match this Sunday.

A triple threat match was also announced to take place on the show between Bayley, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke. The winner is set to get a spot on the women’s team of WWE Raw. This will be another chance for The Hugger who lost her opportunity last week. But, this time around, she is expected to pick up the win and form a strong team for Survivor Series.

There are also rumours that Paige might show up on WWE Raw to make this match a fatal-4-way. If this happens then there are chances that the former Divas Champion will snatch the spotlight from Bayley and march towards Survivor Series.

There’s a chance of another invasion from the Smackdown team with the speculations of the same running rampant. This time around, we can expect Smackdown to get demolished with The Shield being present in the locker room area. Also, things are expected to get loose when Kane and Braun Strowman have another face-off on the show.