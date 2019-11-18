WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: November 18, 2019

Apart from the main event, the Ultimate Underdog returns to WWE Raw just six nights away from the title match at Survivor Series. A tag team title match awaits us on the show where two of the cornerstones of the Women’s Division will team up, as well. Also, one-half of the women's tag team champions will be in action on the Survivor Series go-home episode that takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Team Captain of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins puts his spot on the line on tonight's main event match against Andrade. The Mexican superstar's manager, Zelina Vega questioned on Twitter why his client can't be the leader. The Architect dared to accept his challenge keeping the fighting spirit intact which in turn created a situation where Team Red might get a new team captain. So WWE Universe must be having their eyes glued to the screen as this match could have a bigger impact at Survivor Series.

Just six nights before the mouth-watering WWE Championship match at Survivor Series, the challenger returns to the show with a message to the champion. Brock Lesnar defends the title against Rey Mysterio in a match that was declared two weeks ago. Mysterio had the upper-hand over Brock on two consecutive occasions using handy weapons. So we predict the Beast won't be far behind trying to settle the score when Rey resurfaces on WWE Raw.

After having a fun tour in India, Charlotte Flair is back in the United States and is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW to compete in a tag team match. None other than Becky Lynch will be her partner against two mystery opponents.

These two definitely don't share a smooth equation after going through numerous battles over the years. But a tag team title opportunity could be waiting for them shortly. So they have to get along well no matter what, (courtesy WWE.com)

"Their first outing was enough of a success to warrant a second teaming, and while their opponents have yet to be announced, the possibility is a tantalizing one for both Superstars. Not only could Becky Two Belts return to the fold, but a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title could make Charlotte only the second Superstar to record the Women’s Grand Slam (Raw Women’s Title, SmackDown Women’s Championship, NXT Women’s Title and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship). In other words, history is in play for both."

A Triple Threat victory at WWE Live in Mannheim, Germany, earned a golden opportunity for Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins. They defeated The O.C. and The Street Profits in a match at the house show, and will now challenge reigning champs The Viking Raiders, tonight. In case the challengers can secure a title victory then it could shift the balance of not only Raw but Survivor Series as well. Ryder and Hawkins will then join the NXT and SmackDown tag champs in the scheduled triple threat on this Sunday.

One half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka will also be in action on WWE RAW trying to keep her mean streak intact on Monday nights. She will face the history-maker in Saudi Arabia, Natalya in a singles contest as confirmed by WWE.com. Can the Queen of Harts put a halt to the momentums of the Empress of Tomorrow? We'll find out when WWE's flagship show airs live from Boston.