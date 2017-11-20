WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 20, 2017

Bengaluru, November 20: After an epic night where the two brands Raw and Smackdown went head to head at Survivor Series, the focus now shifts to brand exclusive programme from tonight.

We are set to witness a massive fallout from the dual brand event on WWE Raw which was indeed shocking. We will also see how the storylines are set to unfold on the flagship brand.

WWE are in the same city of the PPV and hence tonight’s WWE Raw will be hosted at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The live telecast in India will be available via the Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (November 21) from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will be aired on the same network at 4 PM and 9 PM, the same day (November 21)

Survivor Series ended in a shock as Braun Strowman lay his hands on the COO of the company, Triple H. He was not happy with The Game stealing the show at the very last moment by pinning Shane McMahon because it was Strowman who worked hard for entirety of the matchup.

Apparently, all this is supposed to start a new storyline between the monster among men against the Authority figures on WWE Raw. Both, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are expected to be present on the show to put Strowman’s status in jeopardy.

Plus, we should not forget the fact how Triple H betrayed Kurt Angle during the traditional tag team match. Needless to say that this angle will lead to a future matchup between the Raw GM and The Game. The storyline angle is believed to unfold tonight with Stephanie in charge.

Brock Lesnar worked in the last dual brand PPV of the year and expected to be on a hiatus for the rest of the year. Hence, no development is expected on the Universal Championship storyline. There will be a hell to pay for those who came up short on the PPV night. This includes Alexa Bliss, The Bar, and The Miz.

These are the champions that suffered losses in their respective matches. Going forward, all of them will be involved in new storylines that will lead to title defenses. Plus, The Shield will be involved in a new angle moving forward against The Bar. Also, Enzo Amore will throw a celebration after he retained the Cruiserweight Championship at Survivor Series.