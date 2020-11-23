WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: November 23, 2020

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre proved to be more than just a solid “No. 2” in a 'Clash of the Titans’ battle with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He did fall short as Reigns took a low blow that was followed by a sneak Superkick from the latter’s cousin, Jey Uso. But the valiant efforts from the King of Claymore Country weren’t left unnoticed by the WWE Universe, who now prepares for his first title defence in the upcoming weeks.

Speaking of this leads us straight to The Miz who has the jackpot in his hand in the form of Money in the Bank briefcase. Plus, he also claimed victory in the Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Survivor Series Kickoff, catching Dominik Mysterio, completely off-guard. Having momentums by his side, he sent a warning to McIntyre and Reigns that’s not good news for either of the champions. Perhaps, he could be planning to repeat history from a decade ago where he successfully cashed in MITB briefcase, the night after Survivor Series.

If that’s not happening, there’s plenty of options available for McIntyre's next opponents. As seen last night, Team RAW (AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee, Riddle) defeated Team SmackDown (King Baron Corbin, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Otis) in the Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match. It was a clean sweep and every Raw member had one elimination, each. Hence, it’d only be fair if they compete in a Fatal-5-Way tonight to decide the next number-one contender’s spot.

Team RAW (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans) was also victorious over Team SmackDown (Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott) in the Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match. Surprisingly, though, Lana turned out to be the sole survivor for the red brigade that should now begin the super-babyface run for her on the women’s division.

Will this begin with a championship opportunity against WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka? More importantly, will Lana be able to seek vengeance against Nia Jax for putting her through tables. Questions will be answered when Raw brings the post-Survivor Series episode from the ThunderDome.