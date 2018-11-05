WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 5, 2018

Strowman to seek retribution

Baron Corbin hit Braun Strowman from the back with the title before the Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel. This gave an early advantage to Brock Lesnar, who used succession of F-5s to keep The Monster Among Men down for the pin fall and eventually become WWE's first two-time Universal Champion.

So, the irate Strowman will be waiting to pounce on Corbin tonight on Raw. The Monster Among Men will have to wait till Survivor Series for his next shot at the title now as Brock will meet AJ Styles in the event, unless the creative have other ideas.

With Kurt Angle back on board, there is every chance that he will resume his role as the GM. So, he could have some plans for Acting GM Corbin tonight on Raw.

Team Raw prepare for Survivor Series

Raw will go head-to-head with Smackdown at Survivor Series in Los Angeles on Sunday, (November 18), and we got know last week that Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will face Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

While Raw's Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is set to clash with Team Blue's United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE's annual fall classic. Plus. we also received confirmation that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles will square off in a rematch from last year's Survivor Series.

So, we expect to see promos and hype added to these matches. Meanwhile, we also expect to see more blockbuster matches added to the Survivor Series PPV which is just two weeks away.

What's next for heels of Women's roster?

For two consecutive nights last week, The Riott Squad have tasted bitter defeat. First, they fell to Natalya, Sasha Banks & Bayley in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WWE Evolution. Then, teaming with Alicia Fox & Mickie James, they lost again in a five-woman squad match against their Evolution foes and WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus & Lita.

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan don't take losing lightly, and they'll surely be out for payback on Raw in Manchester, England. So, will be the motive of their partners from last week, Alicia Fox and Mickie James with their leader Alexa Bliss.

We could see a preview or a qualifying tourney for the tradition Survivor Series elimination tag match with the likes of Bayley, Banks, Dana Brooke and Natalya being involved.

Rollins awaits Ambrose's response

Last week, Seth Rollins vowed to make Dean Ambrose's life a "living hell" after he refused to explain his shocking betrayal two weeks ago on Raw. The duo's rivalry has certainly had impact on the Raw Tag Team Titles.

With the pair set for a long term feud, it certainly looks like they could drop the titles soon and switch to the mid-card title rivalry. Seth Rollins is also the current holder of the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Ambrose could be after him for that title. Whatever the future holds for them, it will known tonight.

But, before that Seth Rollins has Shinsuke Nakamura to worry about as the pair are scheduled to meet in the champion vs champion match at Survivor Series.

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka friends or foes?

Last week, during Nia Jax's battle with Ember Moon, Tamina mysteriously entered the arena, to distract The Irresistible Force. Despite the distraction, Nia Jax went on to defeat The Shenom with a leg drop.

After the match, Nia and Tamina had a tense staredown which has left the WWE Universe wondering whether Nia has gained an ally or an enemy in the formidable second-generation Superstar. So, we might receive some kind of hint on their potential friendship or rivalry tonight on Raw.

The Tag Team contenders

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated AOP and the Ascension in a Triple Threat Match last week on Raw, but AOP's Akam & Rezar did not take the loss particularly well and attacked the other teams in the ring to stand tall.

With the Lucha House Party also moving to Raw, the tag team division has certainly become interesting. The new team defeated the Revival last week on Raw and have straight away added themselves into the mix for the shot at the division's top contenders. The B-Team are also on the roster.

There is every chance the current champions Rollins and Ambrose could drop their titles or relinquish them soon. So, a tag team tournament or a battle royal may be on the cards.

Dominator Lashely underwhelms at Crown Jewel

Bobby Lashley, alongside Lio Rush has been on demolition course off late. In fact, he was rewarded by Corbin last week on Raw for his assault on Finn Balor.

Lashley replaced John Cena in the WWE World Cup tournament and started as favourite to win the prize, but fell in the first hurdle to Seth Rollins.

So, Lashely will be waiting to strike on Raw and it could be Balor, who crosses his path once again.

With Survivor Series just around the corner, we could see a preview of the elimination tag match with likes of Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews and Jinder Mahal led by Corbin teaming up to take on the team of Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, Elias and another star from Raw.

Plus, Jason Jordan has been seen in the backstage for the past few weeks, so there is every chance he could be involved in some capacity soon.