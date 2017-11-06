WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 6, 2017

Bengaluru, November 6: WWE Raw roster has headed to the United Kingdom to draw the battle lines more firmly for brand supremacy as we are only two weeks away from the 30th annual Survivor Series event.

With that on the agenda there will be qualifying matches to set up the team Raw, tonight. Apart from that a big time main event match is also expected on the show to entertain the fans of UK.

Due to the time difference of UK and the home of the WWE, US, the show will be a taped one, this week. It will be hosted at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The telecast in India will be available from 5.30 Am onwards on Sony Ten 1 Network with the repeat telecast at 4 PM and 9 PM via the same network on Tuesday (November 7).

A huge match is expected to take place in the main event between Kane and Braun Strowman. The twitter handle of WWE UK and the local promos have also confirmed this first-time matchup which of course is yet to receive official confirmation.

Strowman returned last week seeking vengeance against The Miz and Co. This week, he is expected to go face-to-face against the Big Red Machine to settle their differences from TLC.

Apart from this match, the opening segment has been confirmed between Kurt Angle and The Miz. Also, a first-ever Guitar-on-a-pole match will take place between Elias and Jason Jordan. Check out the satement from WWE.com on this,

“Amidst the bedlam surrounding the battle for brand supremacy, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will kick off the latest episode of the red brand as a guest on “Miz TV,” and Jason Jordan will battle Elias in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match.”

The Miz will definitely continue bad blood with the Raw general manager in his talk-show whereas the later match is expected to be a fun one. The rules of the match states that a Guitar will be hung on a pole in one corner of the ring and the first one to grab it will be declared as the winner.

A number of matches are expected to be made by Kurt Angle to declare the team members for Survivor Series. It is likely that Finn Balor and Samoa Joe will make it to the team Raw leaving one space for Roman Reigns. In the women’s team, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Asuka are expected to be added.