WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: October 16, 2017

Bengaluru, October 16: This is going to the final episode of WWE Raw before we get to the annual edition of WWE TLC PPV. It is that particular night where there will be utter chaos by virtue of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs being involved.

This year, the anticipation is much higher as The Shield is back and will be in action in the main event.

Tonight’s episode will be hosted by the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon with a blockbuster steel cage match in the main event.

The live streaming of the episode will be available in India on Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM on Tuesday (October 17) and the repeat telecast will be at 4 PM and 9 PM on Ten 1 Network the same day.

This week’s episode will be headlined by renewal of the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman as the bitter enemies lock horns inside a steel cage to add hype to the upcoming TLC main event. We can expect all hell to break lose during this match as hinted on WWE.com,

“The last time Strowman entered a steel cage, he threw Big Show through the structure and put the giant on the shelf. Can the cage contain the carnage that awaits when Reigns and Strowman collide once more? Moreover, can Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus resist somehow getting involved?”

As stated above, all the members of their respective teams at TLC will get involved in this showdown creating a brawl at the ringside area. In the end, we can definitely expect Reigns to emerge victoriously and give momentum to his Shield brethren.

The match card for the TLC PPV still needs to be filled up. Only four matches have been confirmed for the show. So, we can expect at least a couple of matches to be confirmed for Sunday’s PPV. One of them should be Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt.

For the past couple of weeks, Wyatt has taken a mental advantage against Finn Balor by channeling his inner Sister Abigail. It will be interesting to see whether this new alter ego of Wyatt gets involved in this upcoming match at TLC. There will be an added stipulation, as well.

In the women’s division, the arrival of Asuka at TLC will be hyped up with Emma being her first opponent. Also, Alexa Bliss will continue to taunt Mickie James for her age prior to the title match. The other women from the roster might be involved in an impromptu tag team matchup at TLC PPV.

Kalisto will continue to pick up some momentums for the upcoming Cruiserweight championship match. The 205 Live roster has been under the spotlight, as of late and it will also continue to be so.