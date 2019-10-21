WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: October 21, 2019

The headliner of the show will feature the Universal Champion Seth Rollins addressing his volatile actions from last week. Legendary Ric Flair will be in attendance with a special announcement for Crown Jewel. Former NXT tag team champions will make their in-ring debut on WWE Raw whereas a masked sensation will be back in action after a long in the currently advertised two matches on the show that takes place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Seth Rollins literally 'burnt it down' last week as he set the Firefly Funhouse on fire. After dealing with months of mental and physical torture from the owner of the house, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, something like this was evident to happen. But it's hard to predict whether this move will do any good for the champion as he set the demonic creature free who does not have any residence to stay in.

As for tonight, WWE.com announced that Seth Rollins is set to address his volatile actions from last week as to hype up the upcoming Crown Jewel title match against The Fiend.

Advertisements from the host venue of WWE RAW suggest that The Fiend Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear on the flagship show despite being a member of the SmackDown roster. So we may not be surprised to see him confronting the champion and perhaps deliver yet another onslaught attack. It will be interesting to see how WWE will use him after the Wild Card Rule has been withdrawn.

A special attraction on WWE Raw will be in-store as we will be in the presence of the legendary Ric Flair. The Hall of Famer will be appearing on the show to hype up the 5-on-5 tag team match at Crown Jewel against Team Hulk Hogan.

Currently, his team is one member short in comparison to Hogan's team that will be led by Roman Reigns and have four confirmed members Ali, Shorty G, Ricochet and Rusev. Flair's squad has team captain Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

With Hogan picking up Roman Reigns as the fifth member on this past episode of SmackDown, Flair will likely be waiting with a bombshell announcement of his own to overshadow his long-time rival.

The Street Profits aka Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will make their much-anticipated in-ring debut on WWE Raw on tonight's episode via a backstage segment from last week. The OCs, the team of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson with United States Champion AJ Styles claimed to the ones who run the show and welcomed the former NXT tag champs to the roster with a savage beatdown. Now Street Profits gets an opportunity to seek retribution when they take on the three members of the OCs with a surprise appearance in-store in their corner.

Another match set for WWE Raw will see the high-flying Sin Cara getting back to action after getting sidelined with an injury for almost the entire 2019. He will be competing against Andrade with Zelina Vega standing by in the latter's corner. We expect this one to be a quick-paced matchup given these two are trained veterans in Lucha Libre style.

Speaking of Lucha Libre, the greatest import from this genre, Rey Mysterio will be present on WWE Raw for the first time after being victimized by Brock Lesnar a few weeks ago. At present, Rey is playing the role of a trainer for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez who is set to face the beast at Crown Jewel.

So we are likely to get an update on how he's making Velasquez ready for his WWE debut match set for October 31st. Also, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch might get a new opponent to defend her title as the former contender Sasha Banks has now been moved to SmackDown.