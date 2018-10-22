WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 22, 2018

Apart from these two big storyline angles, WWE will focus on the all-women Evolution PPV event. This is the final episode of WWE Raw prior to the historic show. So, expect Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey to go physical to gain momentum.

All of these are in store as the show gets aired Live from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Sony Ten 1 will broadcast it Live from 5.30 AM onwards with a repeat at 12, 4.30 and 9 PM on October 23.

Drew McIntyre ended last week's WWE Raw on an emphatic note. He purposefully hit Strowman with a Claymore Kick to deliver a huge statement to the big man. The question remains whether this means beginning of a new rivalry on the show. WWE.com statement hinted the same despite Strowman having a pending title opportunity at Crown Jewel,

“McIntyre had the last word, leveling The Monster Among Men with a Claymore after the titanic Superstar had flattened McIntyre’s fellow Raw Tag Team Champion with a Running Powerslam. The Scottish Psychopath notably didn’t help Ziggler to his feet after the confrontation — he just walked to the top of the ring and stared Strowman down — but it appeared a line in the sand had been drawn for Strowman nonetheless.”

The angle looks simple at this point as Braun Strowman will turn into a babyface figure, yet again. This will help build the rivalry against Ziggler and McIntyre, specifically. The Scottish Psychopath was billed to make it big after entering the WWE Raw roster. What better way to slide into the main event spotlight by feuding against the Monster among Men?

This will give an upper-hand to Roman Reigns as his Crown Jewel opponent will be busy in another feud. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose might try to break loose from the Shield, yet again. Two of his brethren has scheduled matches at the upcoming Saudi Arabia event. But he has nothing in hand. We don't blame him if starts acting like a lunatic, again.

Evolution hype ups should also be the focal point of tonight's WWE Raw. This is why we should see a confrontation between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella. The same can be said for Trish Stratus and Lita who should have a face-off against Alexa and Mickie. All the other members of the women's division would be busy building up the women battle royal.

We might get another Evolution tag team match confirmed on WWE Raw. Going by a weak angle from last week, The Riott Squad might get booked against the team of Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. Another new feud should pick up on the show as Bobby Lashley has constantly targeted Finn Balor for the past couple of weeks since the heel-turn.