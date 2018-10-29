WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 29, 2018

The Shield is broken

After Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship due to his battle with leukemia, his Shield brothers earned an emotional victory over Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler to become Raw Tag Team Champions.

However, moments after winning the Raw Tag Team Titles, Ambrose snapped and unleashed a savage beating on his Shield brother to confirm weeks of speculation that he was dissatisfied with his place in The Hounds of Justice. So, we expect The Kingslayer to respond tonight.

DX and Brothers of Destruction inch closer to battle

The intense rivalry between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction is set to culminate at Crown Jewel, where the four WWE legends will collide in tag team action for the first time ever.

After weeks of warning from the Brothers of Destruction, the team of HBK and HHH don't seem like fading away from a fight. Tonight, will be one final opportunity for the mind games for either teams. Will it be the three words or two words that will be last words? Find out tonight on Raw.

Strowman's unfinished business with Brock

After Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship to focus on his battle with leukemia, we learned that the triple threat match was altered into a one-on-one match for the vacant title. So, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar are set to clash at Crown Jewel this Friday in Saudi Arabia.

The Monster Among Men last week came out to respond to Paul Heyman's call out, but was confronted by former allies Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler, and this week he will look to gain some momentum before his much anticipated fight with The Beast Incarnate.

The pair have been involved in a rivalry in the past as well, so they will know each others weaknesses if any. Will we see Brock Lesnar make an appearance on Raw tonight to make a statement before the match? Or will a message be sent through his advocate Heyman? Tune in to find out.

The Face Elias

Elias has always been considered a heel by the WWE Universe, but when The Living Truth smashed his guitar across the back of Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin last Monday night, it looked like the tables might have turned.

Apollo Crews has feuded with Elias for the past couple of weeks. So, it will be interesting to see what is in store for the Living Truth from now. We could see Kurt Angle also lurking around, due to his bad blood with Corbin.

Jax eyes Rowdy's title

Last night at WWE Evolution the so-called "Bellalution" was short-lived, after Ronda Rousey made Nikki Bella submit to her Armbar to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Plus, we also saw Nia Jax win the battle royal for a future Women's Championship opportunity.

Now that Rousey's done with Fearless Nikki, she will be facing a familiar opponent in Jax, who beat nineteen other stars to book a potential fight with The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the title.

The last time the pair met was when the match was tainted by an Alexa Bliss Money in the Bank cash-in that resulted in Five Feet of Fury defeating Jax to win the title. Since, then Nia Jax has been away. Now, that she's back she will start storyline angle with Rousey from tonight.

The Tag Team title battle royal?

After the newly crowned Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose seeming split last week on Raw. The titles will definitely be up for grabs either as vacant title or by the opportunists beating the divided team.

The candidates for the chance at the title are in abundance and the creative team could book four teams to do battle at Crown Jewel or any time in the future. More on this will be known tonight as the likes of Ascension, Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, Revival and the favourites AOP will be waiting in the wings for tag gold, which has very rarely been defended on Raw recently.

Sasha Banks is back

At WWE Evolution, The Boss and Bayley teamed up with Natalya - a standard-bearer for WWE's past and present - to defeat The Riott Squad in a thrilling Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

After that win, it will be interesting to see in what kind of storyline angle will the WWE use these six women. More on this will be known tonight.

Bobby Lashley and rest of the roster

Alongside Lio Rush, Bobby Lashley has taken a destructive path to turn heel. He has destroyed the likes of Kevin Owens and Balor. And he won't stop there and tonight we will find out who will be his next victim.

Meanwhile, we could also see the likes of Jinder Mahal, Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in action on Raw.