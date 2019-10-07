WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 7, 2019

Apart from the main-event picture, the buildup for Crown Jewel PPV will be the focus of the show. Team Flair and Team Hogan will have one more addition to their respective teams, each. Boxer Tyson Fury will make a special appearance on the flagship show, potentially to set up a huge match at the upcoming PPV. Also, there would be the Last Woman Standing match on the show that airs from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Hell in a Cell ended in a predicted way where The Fiend Bray Wyatt stood tall putting down Seth Rollins but he did not have the Universal title in hand. Wyatt possesses the hottest gimmick of this time that demands him to become the new champion at any cost. Fans may get to see it on the next pay-per-view. The key reason behind calling a DQ finish at Hell in a Cell was to set up another matchup that might be headlining the Crown Jewel event. It takes place on Halloween night and it might be fitting that the horrifying superstar captures the top spot on that very same occasion. So be prepared to have an official statement from WWE on the next title match with the same lineup at the Saudi Arabia show.

Speaking of this match, it will certainly be the main event of Crown Jewel PPV. One of the major matches for the show has already been announced, last week where Team Flair will take on Team Hogan. The first two participants from each of the teams have already been declared as we are waiting to know the third member’s names. The legendary team captains will make the announcement on the same as confirmed by WWE.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship still hangs around The Man’s shoulder following the hellacious contest inside Hell in a Cell. Rumours were all over the internet that she would drop the title to Sasha Banks before potentially moving on to the SmackDown brand. But Becky Lynch remains at the top of her game that leads us to re-think about what WWE could be having in-store for her, next. Perhaps, a new challenger would emerge tonight to start a new feud for the title as Banks should be out of the picture after suffering a clean pinfall loss.

WHAT will happen when @Tyson_Fury shows up with a LIVE MIC tomorrow night on #RAW? Will he CALL OUT The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman? pic.twitter.com/wqXV57baRv — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019

Boxer Tyson Fury had a major confrontation with Braun Strowman on this past edition of Smackdown Live where the show made a grand debut on FOX. The two hotheads got almost physical unless the officials ran out to stop them. But there won’t be any bar for these two men when they appear in the same ring at the same time in a face-off segment. Utter chaos may break out if these two can’t control their nerves in a segment that should lead to a wrestling contest at Crown Jewel.

Lacey Evans and Natalya have delivered several contests on WWE Raw for the past few weeks that the fans could barely remember. The painful program still rolls through the weekly programming with another match added for tonight’s show. This time around, WWE announced a Last Woman Standing match that might ensure to contain the audience’s attention. Evans is confirmed to pick up a win over the veteran Nattie to move into the title picture, perhaps.

It's safe to say that NO ONE saw that coming! 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/bbRtAHEgjH — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2019

There will be a Draft showcasing segment on WWE Raw to give us a preview of what will be waiting for us on this Friday Night where the switching process for superstar between Raw and Smackdown, begins. There’s no update on how the 'showcasing' might take place. So we have to wait until the show airs with post-HIAC edition bringing all the fallouts. Also, you sure won’t want to miss out on what could be waiting next on the Bobby Lashley-Lana-Rusev love triangle.