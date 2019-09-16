WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 16, 2019

With less than three weeks left for the event, WWE needs to create quick buildup. The leading angle heading into the show will be The Fiend Bray Wyatt who now eyes Seth Rollins as his next target, for the Universal Championship.

In the women’s championship picture, the challenger and the champ are yet to settle the score. So they will continue the feud which will most likely set up a historic match.

Plus, the Club showcased their domination at Clash of Champions. However, a monstrous challenge will await them heading into the next PPV event. Also, we’ll have the King of the Ring final match on tonight’s Monday Night Raw which takes place at the Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (September 17) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM

Clash of Champions ended in a predictable way as there were spoilers which reveal The Fiend Bray Wyatt would be out there. He made the rumours true by attacking Seth Rollins who was already in a battered state after that hellacious match against Braun Strowman. The Monster-slayer’s celebration was cut short due to Wyatt's interference which hints the potential next marquee feud in Raw.

Advertisements already hinted that The Fiend Bray Wyatt will be next-in-line for the Universal Championship in the past few weeks. So it is only a matter of time for WWE to make a title match official between Rollins and Wyatt at Hell in a Cell PPV scheduled to take place on October 6th. But that is not all that we get. This is going to be the main event of the night meaning the two superstars will have to enter the Hell in a Cell cage to battle each other. More on this will be revealed during tonight’s WWE Raw.

The WWE Raw women’s championship match had a dud end, to say the least. The sparkling feud that was about to steal the show ended in disqualification only because there will be a special match waiting for them soon.

Becky Lynch has already confirmed in a backstage interview that she is still not done in her mission of teaching a lesson to Sasha Banks. She will get a golden opportunity to do so when she takes on The Boss inside Hell in a Cell, reportedly. Confirmation of this second-only women’s gimmick match could be made on the flagship show tonight.

In the United States Championship picture, AJ Styles stood tall at Clash of Champions defeating Cedric Alexander. He not only picked up a comprehensive win but also dismantled the former Cruiserweight Champion with a three-on-one assault to deliver a statement to the Raw locker room. But spoilers are out that Styles and Co. may receive their biggest challenge, to date tonight. Braun Strowman is the predicted next challenger for Styles’ US title at Hell in a Cell 2019.

The finale of the King of the Ring 2019 is set to take place tonight instead of Clash of Champions after a change in WWE schedule. Chad Gable takes on Baron Corbin in a match that no one saw happening. Corbin is the favorite to win the tournament and get to be called the next King of the WWE due to his past accolades. Gable, the underdog will try to shine bright and take his rightful spot on the throne. But the strong heel status of Corbin may stop him from pulling off the victory. Corbin should have the last laugh as per our prediction. It will be a natural process to feed Corbin off the insane heat from the WWE Universe following this monumental win on Raw.