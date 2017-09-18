WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 18, 2017

Bengaluru, September 18: No Mercy PPV has shaped up to be one of the biggest nights of this year so far. Not only two giants will collide to decide the fate of the Universal Championship, we will also witness two franchise players of the company try to reign supreme on one another. Just, six nights before the PPV, tonight will mark the final WWE Raw to build the hype-ups.

A huge Women’s match is supposed to be the main event of the show which is set to emanate from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The live streaming in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards, while the repeat telecast will be aired on Sony Ten 1 Network at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow (September 19).

By the verge of a huge fatal-4-way championship match at No Mercy, the champion, Alexa Bliss will be forced to compete against the giant lady, Nia Jax. It is expected that, Nia will pick up momentum by dominating Bliss for the entire match since she is being given a mini-push, for now. The hint from WWE.com states the same as well,

“Just six nights before Alexa Bliss defends her Raw Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE No Mercy, she’ll have to take on one of her challengers, the imposing Nia Jax, in singles action on Raw. Will Little Miss Bliss once again regret getting on the bad side of the forceful Jax?”

John Cena suffered a brutal beatdown in last week’s WWE Raw at the hands of Braun Strowman. As part of the storyline perspective, he might not be able to attend this week’s Raw. He is scheduled to attend a Smackdown Live Event in China.

So, in Cena's absence, Roman Reigns will continue to cut a promo and keep the momentum on his side before heading to the No Mercy PPV.

Since it’s the last WWE Raw before the Universal title match, Brock Lesnar is expected to grace the show. While Strowman dominated him in a brawl, last week, Lesnar will try to get redemption against the contender tonight. So, we can expect yet another physical altercation between these two.

After last week’s match between The Miz and Enzo Amore has been disqualified, there might be a rematch between the two on tonight’s show. The other rivalries between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor and the tag team championships will also get fuelled up for the upcoming PPV.