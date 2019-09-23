WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: September 23, 2019

But that's not what tonight's headliner is going to be. A huge fatal-5-way number one contender's match for the Universal Championship will take place in the main event with the winner getting a shot at the champion. The Legit Boss of the WWE will try to win back some momentums as she takes on one-half of the Women’s tag team champions in a singles contest. Plus, a replay of King of the Ring tournament finale will be there on WWE Raw as the show airs from the Chase Arena in San Francisco, California.

Monday Night Raw has lately become the playground for The Fiend Bray Wyatt who's been on a rampage. He's taking out each of the superstars that he feels, needs to be his next target. As per his rulebook, a returning Kane suffered his wrath, last week. The Devil's Favorite Demon was taken out with the Mandible Claw. But the real intention was something else for The Fiend.

With Hell in a Cell being less than two weeks away, he will be looking forward to pulling out all the stops to get into the heads of the Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Already the antics have left Rollins in a terrifying state, as seen in the closing segments of last week's WWE RAW. Tonight more of such horrifying experience may be waiting for him as Bray Wyatt will return with a new Firefly Fun House segment as the build towards his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins continues.

The season premiere of #RAW kicks off with a Title Match between @WWERollins and whoever wins the #Fatal5Way Match this Monday night! https://t.co/idhMnQnrgw — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2019

The champion has other reasons to worry, as well since he will have to defend the Universal Title, once again before Hell in a Cell. As per the announcement of WWE.Com, A Fatal 5-Way Match between Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, WWE US Champion AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode will go down with the winner getting a shot at the Universal Title. The match will take place on the RAW season premiere on September 30. This episode is reportedly happening with a fresh look and a brand new setup.

Can @NikkiCrossWWE pick up the biggest singles win of her career or will The Boss make yet another bold statement en route to her #Raw Women’s Championship Match against @BeckyLynchWWE inside #HIAC on Oct.6? https://t.co/DQ1LDIgVOb — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2019

The second-ever Women's Hell in a Cell match is on the horizon at the pay-per-view named after the match on October 2nd. Last week, the Women’s Champion Becky Lynch not only accept a challenge laid down by the challenger but also confirmed this gimmick match to take their feud to a new high. She also stood tall by fending off the offences by Sasha Banks. Tonight, Banks will receive a second chance to shift the momentums on her side as she takes on one half of the WWE RAW Women’s Champion Nikki Cross.

King of the Ring winning celebration for Baron Corbin was cut painfully short on SmackDown LIVE when Chad Gable launched a furious attack. The so-called 'Shorty G' has not only replied the insults by Corbin but also destroyed the ornaments that Corbin received with the King crown. An irate Corbin is now waiting to seek retribution as a rematch is scheduled against Gable.

Same will be the target for Cedric Alexander who's been digesting attacks from The OC members for weeks now. With the number-games not in his favour, it won't be easy for him to turn back the momentums. Still, another US title rematch between Cedric and AJ must be waiting as the feud is continuing on the show.

Also, there will be fallouts from the Maria Kanellis pregnancy storyline after a huge revelation was made last week. Rusev returned with the allegation that he is the father of the unborn child of Maria. A lot of questions have been raised in this context as both of the concerned persons chose to remain silent. Could we get an answer on what’s going on between them who are in separate marriages? Hopefully, WWE RAW addresses the issue when it airs with this season's finale from San Francisco.