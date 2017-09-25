WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 25, 2017

Bengaluru, September 25: The Monday Night Raw has changed its course to a certain extent after the monumental No Mercy PPV last night. The beast incarnate retained his title in an emphatic way while The Big Dog earned another huge win in his career by toppling John Cena. We will witness all the fallout from last night’s PPV on Raw tonight.

This week’s edition of WWE Raw will be hosted by the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

The live telecast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 Network from 5.30 AM onwards and the repeat will be aired at 4 PM and 9 PM on the Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (September 26).

As announced by the General Manager, Kurt Angle, we will witness a kick-off segment for this edition of the flagship show between Roman Reigns and The Miz. The latter one will host a special edition of The MIZ TV to interview The Guy following his win against Cena.

This might start a fresh feud over the Intercontinental title on WWE Raw. Also, Jason Jordan asked for a rematch since Miz cheated his way to earn the victory. So, this might just turn out to be a three-way rivalry which leads to a bigger match at the next PPV in line, WWE TLC.

Both, John Cena and Brock Lesnar will take hiatus from WWE Raw going forward. They will not be present on tonight’s show which means Braun Strowman will continue his dominance on the roster for sure. It will be interesting to see what is next waiting for him. Check out updates for Strowman from WWE.com,

“As the dust cleared, two things were certain. First, the next time the WWE Universe sees Paul Heyman and his conquering client, The Advocate will not be at a loss for words. And second, Monday Night Raw had better get ready for the fallout from The Monster Among Men. If there is one thing more dangerous than a victorious Strowman, it’s one who has been bested.”

The women’s championship picture is supposed to see a singles feud between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, going forward. We should also keep in mind that Asuka will debut at the TLC PPV. So, proper storyline angle for her debut will be kicked-off on the show, as well. Probably, Emma will be her first opponent on the main roster.

Enzo is the new Cruiserweight champion but is likely to be forced to defend his title against Neville since the former champion will be irate over Enzo’s cheating. Meanwhile, there will be new feuds in store for the tag team champions, Rollins-Ambrose and Finn Balor now that these superstars picked up huge victories at No Mercy.