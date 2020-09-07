WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: September 7, 2020

WWE’s resident serpent has slithered his way to a victory in a Triple Threat and thus snatched another WWE Title opportunity. Randy Orton outlasted Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat to become the number-one contender for the title held by Drew McIntyre, setting up the rematch for Clash Of Champions.

The Apex Predator of the WWE is on the hunt for the past few months and he might not stop until picking up the most prestigious championship in sports entertainment and especially at a time when the champion isn't 100 per cent. Three Punt Kicks has put McIntyre on the shelf with a broken jawline. Now that the King of Claymore Country is out of the scene, the question remains whether anyone is capable of neutralizing The Viper's venom.

In WWE Raw Women’s Title picture, Asuka became the new title-holder at SummerSlam 2020 by defeating Sasha Banks who is now taken out of the picture by the other half of the Golden Role Models, Bayley. Thus, Asuka is all set to enter a fresh feud against either Mickie James or Natalya. Both these two potential contenders had a face-off last week and WWE must be having a process to determine the true new number-one contender.

The Women’s Tag Team Championships also belong to WWE Raw roster where the unlikely duo Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are carrying the belts. They had a successful defence against Banks and Bayley and will now move on to the next challengers.

The re-formed Riott Squad, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott received a chance to compete for the tag titles, already and they should kick-off a new angle with the champions heading into Clash Of Champions.

Rey Mysterio is out of action after suffering a torn triceps at Payback and should be out of the scene for a couple of months. With his father being absent, WWE Raw could become hostile territory for Dominik Mysterio, if the feud against Seth Rollins continues. Or else, Dominik could be moved to a different feud, for the time being as Rey recuperates from the injury.

RETRIBUTION was back on Monday Night RAW, last week hunting down some more names. The Tag Team Champions, Andrade, and his manager, Zelina Vega were the latest victims of the heel faction despite WWE strengthening their security. Maybe, now it's time for WWE Superstars to counter the group by reuniting. Could they do so? We'll find out when WWE's flagship show airs with another episode from the ThunderDome.