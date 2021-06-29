WWE Monday Night Raw recap, results and highlights: June 28, 2021

Also on the show, Raw Women's Champion and the Women’s Tag Champs were put into a huge Six-Woman Tag Team action, while a face-off segment and a Strap Match were also in-store at the episode that went down at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Check out the results, recap and highlights of the June 28 episode of Raw:

- A backstage segment opened the show as WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville informed that Randy Orton wasn’t present and he won't be able to compete in the scheduled Second Chance Triple Threat match against AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre.

And the duo confirmed that s Battle Royal will be held to determine the third participant for that match.

- Battle Royal for a Spot in the Second Chance Money In the Bank Qualifier was the opener of Raw with the lineup being, Riddle vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Angel Garza vs. Mansoor vs. R-Truth vs. Ivar vs. Erik vs. Humberto Carrillo.

Priest and Riddle were the last pair left and received a big pop from the audience. Priest tried to send Riddle outside the ring, but the latter hung on to the top ropes. Riddle somehow locked in the Triangle Chokehold using the ropes in order to eliminate Priest and won the Battle Royal to replace Randy Orton in the scheduled triple threat main event.

(During the Battle Royal, Drew Gulak pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 Championship. Truth pinned him a few seconds later to win it back but Akira Tozawa again pinned Truth before running away with the belt.)

- Nikki Cross competed in a match (under the name of Nikki AAS - Almost A SuperHero) against Shayna Baszler (with Nia Jax and Reginald) with Alexa Bliss seated at ringside. At one point, Bliss confronted Nia and Reggie to hypnotize them. Baszler was distracted by this and Nikki capitalized with the La Magistral roll-up for the win.

– Kofi Kingston and MVP came face-to-face next on Raw as the former cut a promo on how he will take away the WWE Title from Bobby Lashley at Money In The Bank. He also mentioned that Xavier Woods will be back next week on Raw.

MVP claimed Kofi isn't even a threat to Lashley who will hurt his challenger at Money In The Bank. Kofi responded with a Trouble in Paradise kick on MVP to end the segment. Afterwards, it was announced that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title rematch will take place during next week’s RAW.

– Eva Marie and Doudrop defeated Asuka and Naomi in a rematch from last week. Doudrop reached for a tag but Eva never entered the match. An irate Doudrop levelled Naomi and delivered a senton on Asuka. She followed up with a big running crossbody to Asuka, for the pin to win. After the match, Eva announced that she was the sole winner of that match!

– Ricochet sprayed The Miz with the drip stick in a backstage segment after which he was put into a singles contest against John Morrison. The match ended in a Double Count-Out as Ricochet flew out of the ring with a huge springboard crossbody, sending both competitors over the barrier to the floor. The duo never made it back to the ring before the referee's ten count.

– Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina defeated RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Rose countered a Sharpshooter attempt by Natalya with a knee to the face. But the legal Charlotte waited for her with a big boot for the pin to win. After the match, Rhea attacked Charlotte from behind with a chop-block to her knees.

– Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias in a Strap Match. Ryker manhandled Elias using the Strap and whipped him into the corner before he caught him with a big side-slam for the pin-fall win.

– Drew McIntyre defeated RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles and Riddle in the main event Triple Threat Match to qualify for the 2021 Men’s Money in The Bank Ladder Match. Riddle accidentally kicked into the steel ring steps to hurt his foot midway through the match. But he taped that foot and returned to the match.

In the finishing sequence, AJ spring-boarded in with the Phenomenal Forearm but met a knee from Riddle who immediately hit him with an RKO. But Omos pulled AJ out of the ring to safety to avoid the pin attempt.

A crushing CLAYMORE seals the deal for @DMcIntyreWWE and gets him the win!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7KEKvTLeEH — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

A frustrated Riddle turned into a sudden Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre to digest the pin-fall loss. McIntyre won the match to advance to the 2021 MITB Ladder Match. He pointed at the MITB briefcase hanging above the ring to end the show.