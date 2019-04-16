WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: April 15, 2019

Check out the results from Raw that emanated from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

Stephanie McMahon kicked off WWE Raw as the crowd serenaded her with loud boos. The same reception was reserved for Shane McMahon too who joined his sister inside the ring. They both showed some heel antics until The Miz was announced as part of the flagship brand. Miz attacked Shane from behind and cracked a chair on his back to send him away.

The next arrival on WWE Raw was The NXT Tag Team Champions War Raiders in the name of Viking Experience. They featured in a eight-man tag team match which they teamed up with The Revival to take on the team of Ricochet, Aleister Black, Ryder, and Hawkins. The new team on Raw i.e. Erik and Ivar picked up the win after hitting the Fall Out on Ryder.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor faced a new arrival from Smackdown, Andrade. Zelina Vega also accompanied him to WWE Raw and helped her man to get the win. Andrade missed a top rope moonsault but Vega downed Balor with a flying Hurricarana. Andrade was back on his feet and hit the Hammerlock DDT to get his first win on Raw.

Elias appeared on WWE Raw to deliver another musical segment only to be interrupted by Rey Mysterio. Mysterio hit him with a sloppy Hurricurana sending him out of the ring. But Lars Sullivan came out to confront Rey who tried to keep down the monster via drop-kicks. But Lars delivered a Freak Accident and a running sit-out powerbomb to keep Rey down.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable demanded some competition and received former tag champs, The Usos from Smackdown. Jimmy Uso ducked a neckbreaker/moonsault combo from Gable. The Usos double-superkicked Gable followed by their pendant splash off the top rope to pick up an easy win.

Alexa Bliss hosted another edition of A Moment of Bliss with the special guest Sami Zayn who got a heroic reception from the crowd. He enjoyed the crowd's cheers for sometime before turning on them. He blasted the audience with e heel promo to turn the positive reaction into negative before walking out.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics appeared on Raw but confirmed they are not officially part of the Red brand roster. Bayley and Naomi challenged them for a match. The challengers had a cakewalk win after Bayley hit Royce with a Bayley-To-Belly after which Naomi hit Kay with a split-legged moonsault for the pinfall.

Braun Strowman was supposed to have a match against EC3 and that never happened. Strowman avalanched him into the corner before throwing him on the ramp. Then EC3 was launched straight into the LED wall. Strowman finished the beatdown by sending EC3 through the announce table.

WWE RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on the ramp to stare down at Strowman. She competed in a match against Ruby Riott. The Riott Squad tried to interfere but Becky delivered a flying crossbody off the apron to floor them down. Lynch locked in the Dis-Arm-Her on Riott to get a submission win.

Liv Morgan tried to attack Lynch after the match but received a Bexploder Suplex. Natalya appeared in the ring to confront Lynch and demand a title opportunity. Lacey Evans came out to ask the same to set up a contender's match. Lacey defeated Natalya after hitting a Women's Right followed by a Moonsault. She has now secured the number one contender's spot for Lynch's Women's Championship.

AJ Styles arrived as the final pick on WWE Raw to compete in the main event matchup that had the lineup of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. Reigns neutralized McIntyre and Corbin by delivering Superman Punch and a Drive By. He hit Lashley with a spear which Styles followed up with a Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the win. The winners celebrated to end the first night of Superstar Shakeup.