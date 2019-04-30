WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: April 29, 2019

Alexa Bliss confirmed The Money in the Bank male and female participants’ names from the flagship show. Plus, the championship storylines also received a major boost via a brawl and contract signing in the main event segment.

Here is how Raw went down in Kentcuky:

WWE Raw kicked off with the Money in the Bank lineup announcement as Alexa Bliss came out to announce the four men who will compete in the ladder match. Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin were the four superstars who came out to the ring and confronted each other to set up the opening contest of the night.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin was the lineup in a tag team match. McIntyre caught Strowman with a Claymore Kick but a miscommunication caused Corbin to get planted with Running Powerslam from Strowman. Ricochet followed up with a shooting star press to pick up the victory.

Next up, The Usos faced Gallows and Anderson in a tag team match. Jey caught Anderson with a Samoan Drop before a running hip attack in the corner for a near fall. Anderson fought back with a Spine Buster but both the Usos hit Stereo Superkicks on the opponents. Jimmy hit the top rope splash on Gallows to pick up the victory. Later, Usos and The Revival had a face-off after the match.

Miz TV aired next with the special guest Bobby Lashley who arrived with Lio Rush. Lashley took swipe at The Miz by calling him an uner-achiever and took it to personal level by talking about his wife and father. Miz attacked Lashley to start a brawl. Miz took advantage by throwing away some chairs on Lashley.

This set up a match between Miz and Lashley which was interrupted by Shane McMahon right at the beginning. Despite the distraction by McMahon, Miz took control and hit two double knees into the corner followed by a DDT. But McMahon's antics allowed Lashley to hit a spear and pick up the win. After the match, Shane put Miz to sleep with a triangle chokehold.

The next match lineup on WWE Raw featured The Viking Raiders vs. Lucha House Party. The new entrants on the main roster picked up an easy win after hitting a Viking Experience on Gran Metallik. They also hit a springboard clothesline/German suplex combo on Lince Dorado after the match.

Next up, Alexa Bliss announced WWE Raw Women Superstars for the Money in the Bank match. She announced Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi and herself as the entrants. Naomi challenged Bliss to an impromptu matchup which started right away. Bliss had trouble with her shoes and that allowed Naomi to hit the rear-view followed by a split-legged moonsault for the win.

WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was out next to talk about her two title matches at Money in the Bank. Soon, Lacey Evans interrupted her and headed to the ring to ensue a fight. The two tried to tear each other apart until the officials ran down to the ringside area and separated them to end the segment.

Later, WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins had a match against the Revival. Ryder caught Wilder with a neck-breaker and pulled off an upset win via a simple backslide.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn appeared on the show as usual to cut a heel promo on the WWE Universe to garner some more heat.

Later, The Miz challenged Shane McMahon to a Steel Cage Match in the Money in the Bank which was officially announced on WWE Raw for the pay-per-view event.

WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio was the next match on Raw. Rey was able to hit a 619 but Joe caught Rey with a Coquina Clutch. Rey got out of it but got caught into a Uranage. Joe went for another Uranage but Rey rolled him up for the win.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles had a confrontation during their WWE Universal Championship match Contract Signing. The two of them signed the contract and started a fight. Styles took the first hit while Rollins downed Styles with a Suicidal Dive. But Styles knocked Rollins out with a punch and executed a Phenomenal Forearm through the table to end this week's episode.