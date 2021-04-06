WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: April 5, 2021

Also, AJ Styles competed in a rematch from last week while the Raw Women's Champion teamed with her 'Mania challenger for a non-title tag team bout.

Check out the results from the show that went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Drew McIntyre kicked off Raw with a promo session on his match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 Night One. The champion came out on the ramp with MVP by his side to send a warning to McIntyre. King Corbin also joined him plugging in Raw's main event match where he would beat up McIntyre so that he can't make it to 'Mania.

Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) vs AJ Styles (with Omos) was the opening contest of the night where AJ locked in his Calf Crusher submission on his opponent. But Kofi took the mic and started talking trash toward Omos. AJ was distracted as Woods rolled him up from behind to pick up the win.

A 2-on-1 Handicap Match took place where Elias and Jaxson Ryker teamed up against Braun Strowman. In the presence of Shane McMahon, the two heels double-teamed against Strowman as Elias connected with his top rope elbow for a two-count. Strowman was up, on his feet who hit a Running Splash on his opponents before hitting them with Running Powerslams for the win.

The Miz and John Morrison spray-painted Bad Bunny’s $3.6 million Bugatti, backstage. The Rapper wasn’t happy once he spotted this but suddenly he was attacked by Miz and Morrison on the spot. Miz manhandled Bunny until WWE officials rushed and broke things up.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Rhea Ripley was the next match lineup where Asuka was in control of the match against Baszler. After a German Suplex and a sliding knee, Asuka went for a top rope move but Ripley suddenly shoved her off the rope. She sent her face-first into the floor before moving her body into the ring. Baszler leveled Asuka with a big boot for the pinfall win.

Bobby Lashley competed in his scheduled match against Cedric Alexander with MVP and Shelton Benjamin present at ringside. After an All-Mighty Spinebuster, Lashley easily submitted his opponent with the Hurt Lock. After the match, Shelton entered the ring, trying to attack Lashley but he got dropped. Lashley ragdolled him with the Hurt Lock before leaving.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest appeared on Raw talking about how Miz and Morrison destroyed Bunny’s Bugatti, earlier the night. Bunny was upset over how Miz hasn’t respected him since the day he's here in the WWE.

Priest suggested that at WrestleMania it should be the two of them teaming against Miz and Morrison in a tag team match. Miz and Morrison finally appeared on the tron to accept the challenge before leaving the venue in their limousine.

United States Champion Riddle competed in a match against Mustafa Ali with Sheamus present at ringside. Riddle locked in the triangle chokehold submission but Ali broke it by keeping his feet on the rope.

Ali hit a Gutbuster and then went for a Tornado DDT but Riddle converted it into the Bro Derek for the pin to win. Sheamus had a face-off with the winner to end the segment.

Drew McIntyre vs King Corbin was the main event match where the latter's Deep Six attempt was countered with a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt followed by a Futureshock DDT. McIntyre charged with the Claymore but he got planted with the Deep Six.

MVP, who was sitting at commentary embarked orders to Corbin about how he should hurt McIntyre before passing his cane to him. McIntyre dodged a shot with the cane and connected with the Claymore Kick, right away for the win. A disappointed MVP was joined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the ramp as they shared a staredown with McIntyre to send the show off-air.