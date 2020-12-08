WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 7, 2020

WWE Superstars alongside Vince McMahon gathered on the ramp to pay tribute to late great Pat Patterson. Following this, Randy Orton came out to address his recent feud with Bray Wyatt who soon interrupted with a Firefly Funhouse segment. Orton wasn’t buying anything he said and instead wanted to face him in a match. Apparently, he accepted the challenge.

Asuka competed against Shayna Baszler in the opening match of WWE RAW. Baszler had her Kirifuda Clutch locked in, on her opponent. But Asuka rolled through with the Asuka Lock. Nia Jax then attacked Asuka’s tag partner Lana at ringside and tried to put her through the announce table. Lana instead sent Jax face-first into the table. This incident distracted Baszler as Asuka rolled her up for the victory.

RECKONING and Slapjack teamed up against Dana Brooke and Ricochet where Slapjack hit a big modified Falcon Arrow. He missed a running corner cannonball when RECKONING made the tag and hit a missile dropkick on Brooke. Ali was seen barking orders to RECKONING that provided a distraction. Brooke used this opportunity to hit a Michinoku Driver on RECKONING for the win.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had some war of words with The Miz and John Morrison on Miz TV where AJ Styles was also present with his bodyguard Omos. They plugged in the scheduled tag team match before McIntyre and Sheamus took out the hosts of the talk show. They destroyed the set before McIntyre launched Money in the Bank briefcase across the arena.

One-half of the WWE RAW tag team champions Kofi Kingston competed against Shelton Benjamin in singles action. Benjamin hit the barriers hard and came back to the ring only to be hit with a Trouble in Paradise for the loss. MVP of the Hurt Business wasn’t impressed with the win as he invited Kofi to compete in another match against Cedric Alexander. Kofi's ankle was hurt in the process as Cedric planted him with the Lumbar Check for the win.

The scheduled 2-on-3 Handicap Match on WWE Raw had the lineup of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison. The WWE Championship readied for a Claymore Kick on Morrison but The Miz pulled him to safety. Sheamus tagged in to hit an Irish Curse backbreaker to AJ and then a Brogue Kick to Miz.

He went for another one on Morrison but accidentally hit his partner McIntyre, instead. AJ took advantage of this miscommunication and leapt off with the Phenomenal Forearm to get the win. McIntyre and Sheamus had a physical altercation about this incident, backstage, once the match was over.

Bobby Lashley competed in the next match against Jeff Hardy after the latter rejected the idea of teaming with Riddle. The Original Bro was still standing at ringside to support Hardy who hit a Twist of Fate on Lashley before going for the Swanton Bomb. Lashley countered by pulling his legs up. He connected with a Huge Spear before applying the Hurt Lock to get the submission win.

Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt was the main event of this week’s WWE Raw where Orton had the control for the better part. After his pendant second rope DDT, the lights flickered signalling the arrival of The Fiend. Orton hit the RKO as the arena went dark. When the lights came back, we saw Wyatt standing with The Fiend’s mask putting on. He punished Orton with the Mandible Claw to choke out The Viper and put an end to the show.