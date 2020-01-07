WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: January 6, 2020

Plus, the tag team titles were also on the line in a triple threat match in the show which took place at the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Check out the results from Raw in Oklahoma:

Paul Heyman walked out with Brock Lesnar to open the show to let us know that no number one contender for the WWE Championship has been found. So his client will enter the 30-man Royal Rumble Match later this month at the number one spot to bulldoze on everyone who stands in his path.

United States Championship Match was the opening contest of WWE RAW where Rey Mysterio challenged Andrade. Rey accidentally took out Zelina Vega while going for a leaping move off the apron. Andrade took advantage and planted him with the Hammerlock DDT to retain his title. Andrade then ripped off Rey's mask and handed it to Vega.

Triple Threat for WWE RAW Tag Team Titles happened next with the lineup of

The Street Profits vs. The OC vs. The Viking Raiders. After a Frogsplash from Ford, Anderson eliminated both the Profits from the ring. But Erik countered on Anderson with a Powerbomb. Ivar tagged in and hit a flying splash on Anderson to get the win.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed her match against Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka at Royal Rumble. Asuka came out interrupting her promo speaking in the Japanese language. Becky understood nothing and chose to drop Asuka with a punch.

Erick Rowan defeated an enhancement talent, KJ Orso, by hitting the Iron Claw Chokeslam.

AJ Styles took on Akira Tozawa in a singles contest on WWE Raw. He hit a second rope draping DDT to mock Randy Orton. AJ then nailed Tozawa with an RKO to get the win and continued posing like Orton for sometimes.

The wedding officiant from last week was present on this week's WWE RAW to pronounce Lashley and Lana as husband and wife. They kissed before sending the man backstage.

Rusev appeared on the big screen to show some pictures from last week's ruined wedding. A furious Lashley then challenged Rusev to a match for next week which was readily accepted.

Charlotte Flair was about to take on Sarah Logan in a matchup on WWE Raw which never went underway. Logan tried to deliver a sneak attack on Flair before the bell rang only to digest a beatdown. Flair dropped Logan with a Spear before connecting with a big boot before leaving.

Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose delivering a Futureshock DDT followed by the Claymore Kick.

Aleister Black competed against Shelton Benjamin on WWE Raw to get the win via a knee to the face followed by the Black Mass. Once the match was over, Buddy Murphy attacked him from behind. He took Black to the outside to hit a big running knee to the jaw. Then a chair shot connected to Black's face to keep him down.

Big Show returned to compete on this week's WWE RAW to team with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to take on Seth Rollins and AOP. Show was unloading on Rollins that led AOP to pounce on him leading to the disqualification.

Rollins went for a Stomp when Joe distracted him. Show delivered his Knock-Out Punch on Rollins to lay him down. He stood tall with Owens and Joe to end the show.