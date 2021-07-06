WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: July 5, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, July 6: On this week’s RAW, the WWE Champion returned after a short hiatus of one week to compete in a tag team match. A special Money In The Bank edition of Miz TV was stored with the male participants. Also, Charlotte Flair was set to deliver a medical update on her health on the show that took place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Check out the recap, and results from the July 5 episode of Monday Night Raw:



– Men’s Money in The Bank Ladder Match participants gathered on Miz TV to kick things off. John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Riddle made their points, separately to note why they will win the MITB briefcase and the championship match contract, this year.



RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos interrupted. AJ mentioned that he was scre*ed last week and he was never pinned in that Triple Threat Match to determine the final participant from the red brand in that Ladder Match.



So, he should be in the Money in the Bank match. Riddle said AJ was looking so cute just like a bunny rabbit. AJ's tag team partner Omos then tipped off the ladder that Riddle was sitting on.



– John Morrison defeated Ricochet via count-out in the opening contest of Raw. Before the match, Morrison and Ricochet already got physical around the ringside area.



In the match, the two participants rolled out of the floor. While Morrison got back to the ring, The Miz blocked the way for Ricochet to re-enter the ring with his wheelchair as the referee called for the bell after the ten-count.





– Jinder Mahal arrived on Raw in a motorcycle. Jinder said he requested a match against his former friend Drew McIntrye, later the night. Jinder claimed that he’s always been better than Drew and he couldn't wait to prove it.– Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie, and Doudrop defeated Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross A.S.H in a huge eight-woman tag team action. The finish saw Jax crushing Nikki with a Samoan Drop for the win. After the match, Eva Marie took the mic and announced herself as the sole winner on behalf of her team!– Mustafa Ali defeated Mansoor in a singles contest. Monsoor delivered an inverted Atomic Drop into a Spinebuster, followed by an Enziguri which stuck Ali into the ropes. Ali called for help as Monsoor went to help him. But Ali actually suckered him in for a roll-up win.– Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal (with Veer and Shanky) via DQ on Raw. Drew hit the Futureshock DDT on Jinder and waited for the Claymore Kick when Veer and Shanky entered the ring and attacked him to cause the disqualification.After the match, Jinder, Veer, and Shanky delivered a three-on-one beatdown on Drew. Jinder also mentioned that since Drew cost him his spot in Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he took away the family sword Drew uses during his entrance.– Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeated MACE and T-BAR in a tag team match. Metalik took out Mace, outside the ring causing a distraction for T-BAR. Dorado took advantage and pinned T-BAR for the win.

– Riddle defeated RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles in the next match. AJ went for the Styles Clash finisher on Riddle where The Viking Raiders - Ivar and Erik appeared on the side of the barrier, stalking Omos and thereby providing a distraction. Riddle then rolled up AJ from behind for the win.





– Charlotte Flair came out with a crutch and gave a medical update. She mentioned potentially missing Money in the Bank due to the injury caused by RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley via a chop-block to her knees.Rhea then came out with her own crutch and mocked Charlotte about the injury. She noted that Flair was just being a drama queen as both the women kicked the crutch out of each other’s hands. They eventually got into a crutch fight. It appeared that Charlotte was just pretending to be injured as she retreated in time from Ripley’s crutch attack, quickly.– Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeated Elias and Cedric Alexander in a tag team match. R-Truth walked out on Ryker to chase after the 24/7 Title, held by Akira Tozawa. Elias wasn’t really interested to enter the ring as Ryker planted Cedric with a tilt-a-whirl side-slam for the pin to win.– The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event tag team match of Raw. The finishing sequences saw Kofi dropping Lashley with Trouble In Paradise after which Woods leapt off the steel steps to take Lashley, back down.MVP went for the Playmaker on Kofi but Kofi countered and nailed him with the Trouble In Paradise kick to secure the pinfall win. The New Day headed to the stage to celebrate while Lashley seethed from the ring as he helped MVP up from the mat to send Raw off the air.