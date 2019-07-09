WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: July 8, 2019

Dual main-events were in-store to headline the show where WWE's marquee superstars competed. Also, the Master of 619 was back on board from a shoulder injury on the show that took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Check out the results from this week's episode:

WWE Raw kicked off with the Mixed Tag Team Elimination Match between the team of Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins and Andrade & Zelina Vega. The chaotic match went in favor of the babyface team as Lynch and Rollins picked up wins via the dis-arm-her and Stomp moves on their respective opponents. After the match, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans attacked the real-life couple from behind and put them down on the ramp.

Paul Heyman was out next on Raw to talk about the Extreme Rules PPV night. He gave a spoiler by revealing that Brock Lesnar will cash in his Money in the Bank contract against either one of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston or WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins this Sunday (July 14).

Next up, The Miz and The Usos teamed up against Elias and The Revival in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match which saw the first pinfall secured by the heel team as they hit the Shatter Machine on Jimmy Uso. The Miz soon leveled the score after a Skull Crushing Finale. The Usos capitalized on this an hit stereo Super-kicks on Dawson and followed it up with a splash on him to pick up the victory.

Later on the show, Rey Mysterio made his return to Raw to issue an open challenge to the locker room which was accepted by Bobby Lashley. His raw power was countered by Mysterio with a DDT and his pendant 619. But Lashley caught him with an STO and followed it with a spear to win the match. Lashley continued to beat down Mysterio to send out a message to his Extreme Rules opponent Braun Strowman.

Cesaro had a singles contest against No Way Jose which was a totally one-sided affair. Cesaro hit his opponent with a deadlift gutwrench suplex before catching him with a swing. Soon he locked it the Sharpshooter to force Jose to tap out.

The Viking Raiders competed in a squash match against two local talents Colin and Devon Justin. They hit falling slam/powerbomb combo and The Viking Experience went on to win the match easily after which a number of superstars ran out to the ring to chase Drake Maverick and his 24/7 title. But the champion managed to escape the chaotic scene.

Ricochet made his entrance on WWE Raw to talk about the heel turn of AJ Styles who soon interrupted the segment with The Club. Ricochet then competed against Gallows to pick up a soft win via roll-up. Anderson was next to challenge Ricochet and he also digested a pinfall loss via a 630-splash. An irate AJ Styles attacked Ricochet after the match and put him down with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Nikki Cross and Bayley had a face-off in Beat The Clock Challenges to determine the stipulation for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules. Bayley defeated Sarah Logan with a sunset flip into the turnbuckles for the win at 4:32. Nikki Cross then beat Dana Brooke with a neckbreaker in just 2:42 minutes to win the contest and picked a two-on-one handicap stipulation at Extreme Rules. She herself will accompany Alexa Bliss in the title match.

Roman Reigns received the Prudential Center Employee of the Month Gary Garbutt as his tag team partner in the main event match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. A masked Garbutt showed pure athleticism to drag the match after McIntyre took out Reigns with a Glasgow Kiss. Finally, he was pinned by a Claymore Kick from McIntyre and revealed himself as Cedric Alexander by removing the mask. Reigns stood with the bleeding high-flying superstar to close the show.