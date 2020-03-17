English
WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: March 16, 2020

By Raja
Stone Cold and Becky Lynch celebrate on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, March 17: A compact edition of Raw was in-store last night and for the first time ever there was no audience in the Monday Night show which was headlined by Stone Cold Steve Austin who threw a celebration on the occasion of #316Day.

Also on Raw, the Undertaker came face to face with AJ Styles to make the WrestleMania match official. Plus, Edge also made an appearance on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the results,

WWE RAW was kicked off with Hall of Famer Edge coming out to lay down a WrestleMania challenge to Randy Orton whom he referred to as an 'entitled brat'. After what Orton did to him and wife Beth Phoenix, it's obvious that he meets Edge at the 'show of shows.' But this should now be a Last Man Standing match.

Due to less contents on the program, WWE ran the entire 2020 Royal Rumble match to consume the air-timing.

The Undertaker appeared on WWE Raw to sign the WrestleMania contract. But AJ Styles and his buddies had it stolen who waited, backstage. Styles once again took shots at Michelle McCool to make 'Taker furious. Gallows and Anderson came out to send the contract to The Deadman only to feel his wrath. Undertaker destroyed both the OC members before signing the contract and make the match with Styles official.

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade was the only contest of WWE RAW that Rey was in control of hitting a big kick to the face for a close two-count. Andrade blocked 619-attempt with elbows and hit back with a Snap Suplex. He went for the Three Amigos when Rey countered and ended up hitting the 619 to pin the United States Champion.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch pulled up to the WWE Performance Center in her own custom painted 18 wheeler, sans the trailer. She came out to the ring to cut a promo hyping up the scheduled WrestleMania match against Shayna Baszler who chose to listen to those words from backstage.

Kevin Owens confirmed on WWE Raw that his match against Seth Rollins will happen at WrestleMania. He couldn't think of a better place to have the match than at the Performance Center where he started his career by trying to add one more memorable moment to his career.

Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared in the main event segment of WWE RAW to have a #316Day celebration with beer cans. There was no audience to do the hell yeah chants leading the commentator Byron Saxton to do the shtick. Austin the called him to the ring to 'whoop his a**' with a Stunner.

Becky Lynch came out with more beers as Austin pourer more cans on Saxton and downed him with another Stunner. The celebration continued for the Hall of Famer and The Man as the show went off the air.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
