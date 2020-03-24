WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: March 23, 2020

The WWE Champion returned to the show after three weeks hiatus to come face-to-face with Drew McIntyre. Plus, the Viper also made his presence felt on the show by responding to a WrestleMania challenge laid down by Edge at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here is how the show went down:

A couple of pre-recorded video segments were shown to add hype to the WWE Championship match set for WrestleMania 36. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were standing in the middle of the empty arena as the advocate went on a rant on how his client will dominate McIntyre at the biggest event of the year.

AJ Styles appeared on Raw with Gallows and Anderson to go on a rant against The Undertaker. He again mentioned how Michelle McCool buried Taker's career showing the video of recent Save the Tigers campaign by the couple. AJ then mentioned that he will try to resurrect The Deadman back when they face each other in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

Commentators then informed a new match for WrestleMania 36 where RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will defend against Angel Garza and the United States Champion Andrade at WrestleMania 36.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander took on Angel Garza and Andrade on Raw in a tag team battle. Cedric put down Garza with a leap-off against the barriers before catching Andrade with a Michinoku Driver. Andrade countered with a big Back Elbow to get the pinfall win. The Street Profits entered the ring to start a brawl with Garza and Andrade. The tag champs shoved the two heels off the ring and stand tall.

Street Profits then squashed NXT Superstars Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink in a tag team contest. Dawkins bulldozed Thorne with a big tackle allowing Ford to hit the Frog splash on Thorne to secure the victory.

Shayna Baszler sat down with Charly Caruso to talk trash about Becky Lynch before colliding at WrestleMania 36 for a title match. But soon the Raw Women’s Champion appeared from behind and hit her with a couple of chair shots to left her lying in the ring.

Aleister Black defeated EVOLVE star Leon Ruff in a squash match on RAW via a Black Mass. Later, it was announced that Black will face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36.

Seth Rollins confronted Kevin Owens on Raw to cut a promo where he claimed to the man responsible behind WWE building this entire performance center, NXT, Women’s Evolution and much more. Rollins claimed himself to be a God whom Owens can't defeat at WrestleMania 36 before leaving the ring.

Randy Orton appeared in the final segment of RAW taking shots about WWE Hall of Famer Edge. He promised to end his career for good and send him back to retirement after WrestleMania 36. The challenge laid down by Edge last week was accepted by the Viper as the commentators confirmed the Last Man Standing match between these two at WrestleMania to close the show.

