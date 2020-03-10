WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: March 8, 2020

Major fallouts from the PPV show were in-store while the headliner of the show which took place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC featured the much-anticipated return of Hall of Famer Edge.

Here's how the post-Elimination Chamber Raw went down:

The show opened with a footage of the backstage where we waited for the arrival of Edge in the building. In the ring. meanwhile, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was ou to address about her WrestleMania opponent Shayna Baszler's Elimination Chamber win on Sunday. A solid promo was delivered by The Man on Baszler before she left the ring to end the openin segment.

Rey Mysterio competed against Angel Garza in a quick-paced match where Mysterio hit the seated senton, running senton, kick to the head combo for a near fall. Later, Garza countered a 619 attempt with a Superkick but Mysterio soon executed another 619 and successfully executed the Springboard Crossbody Splash to get a clean pinfall win.

A footage from earlier was shown on the screen on Raw where Seth Rollins and his disciples were seen attacking Kevin Owens who was on his way to the building. Owens digested a Stomp before being thrown away into a metal case.

Next up, Charlotte Flair came out on Raw to talk about how she will dominate NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. Ripley soon arrived to the ring but Flair advised her to excuse herself. Ripley punched her in the face without saying a word and walked away.

Later on Raw, Bobby Lashley squashed Zack Ryder in a singles contest as his opponent missed a Dropkick off the middle rope and allowed him to hit an inverted slam on the mat. The crowd chanted 'we want Lana' throughout the match as the Ravishing Russian missed Raw due to a film schedule in Atlanta, Georgia.

Aleister Black wanted a fight and instantly received one when Seth Rollins and Murphy wanted him to join their group. Black rejected the offer and had a staredown to close the segment.

Drew McIntyre squashed Erick Rowan in a short match with a Futureshock DDT followed by the Claymore Kick. During the match, McIntyre destroyed Rowan's pet cage containing a Tarantula, using the steel ring steps.

With great power comes great responsibility…and @DMcIntyreWWE is responsible for DESTROYING @ERICKROWAN’s cage with that SPIDER inside!!!#RAW pic.twitter.com/OIO3Ok1JmM — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane competed against Liv Morgan and Natalya in the next matchup on WWE Raw. Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan were the unwanted guests at ringside who started fighting providing a distraction. Morgan took them out hitting a leap-off from the top rope and leaving Natalya alone in the ring.

Nattie still managed to hit a Discuss Clothesline and applied the Sharpshooter on Sane but Asuka managed to get the tag and hit her with a kick to get the win.

AJ Styles issued a WrestleMania challenge to The Undertaker addressing him with his real-life name, Mark Callaway! He wished 'Taker should have retired a long time ago but maybe he did not do so because of his wife Michelle McCool who forces him to show up in the ring, every time. Styles also wished that The Undertaker 'dies' at WrestleMania before claiming, "I am going to take The Undertaker's soul at WrestleMania."

"Undertaker, your wife is going to run you into the ground, and I'm gonna help her."



😱 😱 😱 😱 😱@AJStylesOrg just went there. #Raw pic.twitter.com/skhZBHFKrx — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

Riddick Moss squashed Cedric Alexander in a WWE 24/7 Championship match hitting a Shoulder Block followed by a Neckbreaker that sent Alexander down to the mat for the pinfall.

MVP was seen in the ring talking garbage on Edge’s return. The Rated R Superstar was finally seen driving his car into the arena. He hit the ring and instantly hit a Spear on MVP. Randy Orton tried to attack from the back but Edge planted him with an RKO! Edge took a chair to execute a Con-chair-to on MVP as Orton escaped the ring. Afterward, Edge chased Orton backstage.

Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins was the scheduled main event of WWE Raw which was disqualified as Murphy and AOP sneaked in for a mid-match attack. Street Profits and Viking Raiders ran out to set up a tag team matchup.

The new main event featured the lineup of Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP vs. The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders. Vikings and Montez Ford delivered back to back suicidal dives to take out every one of the opposition team, except for the legal man, Rollins who executed a sudden Stomp on Ford to secure the win.

After the match, Kevin Owens pulled Rollins outside the ring to seek redemption but got caught into the numbers-game. Rollins planted him with not one but three back to back Stomps on the floor to close WWE Raw.