WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 24, 2021

Bengaluru, May 25: WWE presented the latest episode of Monday Night Raw where Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line for a second consecutive week.
Plus, Riddle was scheduled to face in a first-ever match against Xavier Woods, while the fallouts from last week’s Open Challenge by Bobby Lashley were also there on the show emanated from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Check out the results and recap of WWE Monday Night Raw:
– RAW kicked off with MVP's introduction of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to the ring and the champ came out with five models with him. MVP reminded everybody that WWE will leave the ThunderDome in July and The All-Mighty Champion can be seen in person soon.
Drew McIntyre interrupted and demanded a one-on-one rematch against Lashley for the WWE Title. Drew questioned if Bobby has ba**s, and asked Bobby’s girls if he has any or not. Kofi Kingston interrupted to state that he pinned Lashley last week and hence he should be next in line for a WWE Title match.
Kofi informed Drew while the latter one never got his one-on-one rematch for the WWE Title, he has been awarded multiple opportunities and he lost all of them. Adam Pearce came out to announce Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston with the winner facing Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell 2021.
– The opening contest of Raw between Kingston and McIntyre ended in a DQ after Bobby Lashley attacked the two competitors during the match with MVP's assist. Kingston hit back at Lashley with a Trouble in Paradise as McIntyre followed up with a Claymore Kick to keep the champion down.
– A Beat The Clock challenge was scheduled next as RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley had to defeat Nikki Cross in under 2 minutes but she failed to do so. Hence, Nikki was declared the winner. Charlotte Flair appeared on the ramp after the match to taunt Ripley.
– Adam Pearce announced a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston for next week’s RAW with the same stipulation that the winner will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell 2021.
– Charlotte Flair competed in a rematch against Asuka on Raw where she had a near fall after the standing moonsault. Asuka caught her with the Asuka Lock submission but Flair reversed the hold and rolled her up for the pinfall win.
