WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 24, 2021

Riddle was scheduled to face in a first-ever match against Xavier Woods, while the fallouts from last week's Open Challenge by Bobby Lashley were also there on the show emanated from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Monday Night Raw:



– RAW kicked off with MVP's introduction of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to the ring and the champ came out with five models with him. MVP reminded everybody that WWE will leave the ThunderDome in July and The All-Mighty Champion can be seen in person soon.



Drew McIntyre interrupted and demanded a one-on-one rematch against Lashley for the WWE Title. Drew questioned if Bobby has ba**s, and asked Bobby’s girls if he has any or not. Kofi Kingston interrupted to state that he pinned Lashley last week and hence he should be next in line for a WWE Title match.



Kofi informed Drew while the latter one never got his one-on-one rematch for the WWE Title, he has been awarded multiple opportunities and he lost all of them. Adam Pearce came out to announce Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston with the winner facing Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell 2021.



– The opening contest of Raw between Kingston and McIntyre ended in a DQ after Bobby Lashley attacked the two competitors during the match with MVP's assist. Kingston hit back at Lashley with a Trouble in Paradise as McIntyre followed up with a Claymore Kick to keep the champion down.



– A Beat The Clock challenge was scheduled next as RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley had to defeat Nikki Cross in under 2 minutes but she failed to do so. Hence, Nikki was declared the winner. Charlotte Flair appeared on the ramp after the match to taunt Ripley.



– Adam Pearce announced a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston for next week’s RAW with the same stipulation that the winner will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell 2021.



– Charlotte Flair competed in a rematch against Asuka on Raw where she had a near fall after the standing moonsault. Asuka caught her with the Asuka Lock submission but Flair reversed the hold and rolled her up for the pinfall win.





– Adam Pearce informed Bobby Lashley and MVP that if they interfere in the Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston matchup set for next week, they will be suspended for 90 days without pay.– Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin in the next match. Shelton connected with two German Suplexes but while going for the third one Cedric poked him in the eye and hit the Neuralyzer to steal the victory.– Riddle competed in a scheduled match against Xavier Woods. He couldn't believe that Woods kicked out of a German Suplex off the second rope. Woods blocked a Bro-Derek attempt but Riddle stunned him with an 'RKO outta nowhere' to get the win.– Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship was announced for Hell In A Cell 2021.– Jaxson Ryker defeated one-half of RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles as Elias hit AJ with a cheap shot on the back when the referee was distracted. After the match, Omos chased Elias and sent him flying into the LED board on the stage.– United States Champion Sheamus defeated Humberto Carrillo used a handful of tights to roll his opponent up. After the match, Sheamus continued the assault on Humberto, but Ricochet came out to make the save. Carrillo hit a flying moonsault as Ricochet delivered a springboard 450 splash to take out Sheamus.– In the main event of Raw, Natalya and Tamina (c) defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Baszler rolled up Natalya countering a Sharpshooter attempt for the three-count but the referee was inadvertently distracted by Reginald.A disappointed Reginald started walking to the backstage area but an explosion occurred on the ramp, similar to last week.This allowed Natalya to roll up Baszler from behind to get the pinfall win. After the match, Baszler grabbed Reginald by the collar and blamed him for their loss. She then challenged Reginald to an Intergender Match for next week to send the show off-air.