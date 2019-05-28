WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 27, 2019

And with less than ten days remaining for the event in Saudi Arabia, the fate of the Universal Championship was finally decided on Raw as we received a new number one contender. Plus, there was a solid main event match featuring the champion himself at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Check out the results of this week's episode of WWE Raw:

WWE Raw opened with Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank cash-in decision, as the two champions, Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins waited in the ring for his decision. Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared and started joking around with some dance moves. Rollins left the ring in frustration, but Paul Heyman sarcastically took his name to hint that his client will cash in his contract against the Universal Champion to end the segment.

Later, when Kofi Kingston was leaving the ring after the segment, Dolph Ziggler attacked him with a Zig-Zag on the ramp. Xavier Woods came out to stop the attack but Ziggler shoved a chair to his throat to hurt him badly. However, Kofi Kingstonmanaged to make Ziggler retreat with another chair in hand and helped Woods for medical attention. Ziggler came back and cut a heel promo on his title match against Kofi.

Next up, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre appeared on WWE Raw to talk trash about Roman Reigns' family. They brought Reigns’ cousin Lance Anoa'i to the show for a match. McIntyre threw him into the barricade before the match to allow Shane to win via triangle chokehold lock. He continued the assault after the match to force Roman Reigns to come out and hit Superman Punch on both Shane and McIntyre.

Brock Lesnar came out once again to let us know about his Money in the Bank cash-in decision. Seth Rollins also arrived as he dared that the beast invoke the title match contract against him. However, Lesnar and Heyman informed the crowd that they have a year's time to cash in the contract and decided to walk away.

To determine Seth Rollins' challenger at Super ShowDown, WWE Raw now advertised a Fatal 4-Way match between The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin. Corbin replaced AJ Styles who got injured before the match. At backstage Styles updated on his injury as Corbin attacked the Phenomenal One from behind.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics met Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in a non-title tag team match next on WWE Raw. Lynch delivered a leg-drop on Royce but the pinfall was broken by Billie Kay. IIconics then attacked Lynch with a double-team face-buster for a two count. Cross neutralized Kay by pulling her out of the ring as Lynch locked in the dis-arm-her. Royce tried to counter but Lynch slammed her to the mat for the win.

The Usos hosted a BBQ in the backstage where birthday girl Natalya forced them to bury the hatchet with the Revival with a handshake.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe appeared in the ring to inform the WWE Universe that Rey Mysterio will vacate the United States Championship due to a shoulder injury next week.

Later, Ricochet received a rematch against Cesaro and started it with a dropkick and Fosbury Flop attempt. Cesaro hit a belly-to-belly suplex for two counts. He countered a 630-splash with a European Uppercut for a near fall. Ricochet hit the Code Red on Cesaro followed by a Hurricurana and the inside cradle for the win.

The fatal-4-way match to determine Seth Rollins' challenger at Super ShowDown took place next on WWE Raw and it happened under elimination rules. Lashley and Strowman continued fighting each other and went to the backstage area to rule themselves out of the match. Inside the ring, The Miz hit Corbin with a pair of running double knees but Corbin came back with an End of Days to pick up the win.

Sami Zayn was a guest on The Electric Chair hosted by Corey Graves to answer some questions put to him by the fans. It continued for sometime until Seth Rollins walked in for the main event match.

The champion worked the match with a hurt knee which Zayn targeted throughout the fight. Zayn delivered a Blue Thunder Bomb followed by the Figure Four Leglock submission move but Rollins somehow survived and connected with back-to-back Stomps to win the match and end the show.