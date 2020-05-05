WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 4, 2020

Two tag team matches also were in-store for the stacked card with the WWE Champion back in action in the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results from Raw before Money in the Bank 2020:

To kick off the show, MVP welcomed us on Raw to host an episode of VIP Lounge with the three women's Money In The Bank competitors Asuka, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler as special guests. Jax went on a rant about her recent dominance when Asuka and Baszler kicked her into the face to send her out of the ring.

Always good to see @The305MVP kickin' it in the #VIPLounge ... and he's about to bring out #WWERaw's participants in the Women's #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/CFRMzVRXJ0 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 5, 2020

WWE Raw hosted a Last Chance Gauntlet Match where the contestants were Bobby Lashley, Titus O'Neil, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Austin Theory and AJ Styles.

Lashley dominated the early part of the match by eliminating Titus, Akira, and Benjamin with three back to back spears. Then he disqualified himself while competing against Carrillo.

Angel Garza was out next who was rolled up by Carrillo to get eliminated. Theory joined the match who missed a Superplex and got rolled up by Carrillo for the elimination.

AJ Styles was the last one to enter the match who submitted Carrillo via the Calf Crusher. He delivered a post-match attack on Carrillo before cutting a promo on how he plans to win men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Charly Caruso interviewed Seth Rollins on Raw for his Money In The Bank title match against McIntyre. Rollins claimed to bring back the title home overcoming the tough fight provided by McIntyre.

Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink picked their maiden win on WWE Raw by defeating Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Thorne delivered a Cannonball on Cedric but ran into a huge Superkick from Ricochet. Vink appeared from the back and hit him with a big boot to pick up the victory.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar was the next non-title tag team match. Ford hit a DDT on Ivar before hitting The Clash Out on him.

Erik broke the pinfall attempt before drop-kicking Ford to the floor. He tagged Ivar to execute the Viking Experience on Dawkins to get the win.

WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair competed against Liv Morgan in the next matchup on WWE Raw. Flair dropped Liv with a powerbomb before locking in the Boston Crab.

Liv hit back with the double-knees but Flair countered the Ob-Livion hanging Morgan off the ropes. Flair then trapped Morgan into the Figure Eight submission to pick up the win.

Drew McIntyre defeated Murphy in the main event of this week's WWE RAW despite Seth Rollins' distractions from the stage. McIntyre got up after digesting a huge Powerbomb and hit the pendant Claymore Kick on Murphy to pin him.

Rollins sneak attacked the WWE Champion with a Superkick, once the match was over. He went for the Stomp but McIntyre countered with the Glasgow Kiss Headbutt. Rollins escaped the ring avoiding the Claymore as McIntyre posed with his title to close the show.

The champ knows exactly what kind of punishment he wants to inflict.#WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/v0a0pS1STV — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 5, 2020