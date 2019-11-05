WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: November 4, 2019

Survivor Series buildup was the main focus of the show as the PPV is just less than three weeks away. Plus, Brock Lesnar also returned as the permanent member of the roster on the show which took place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York City.

The show opened with an NXT invasion tease as Triple H arrived at the arena in an SUV car. The camera took us inside the arena where we saw Brock Lesnar come out with his advocate Paul Heyman. He was in the hunt for Rey Mysterio who did not show up. As a result, Lesnar headed backstage and delivered beatdowns on a couple of people in the backstage.

The opening match of Raw saw the Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane take on Natalya and Charlotte Flair. Flair dominated Sane with Natural Selection followed by a Moonsault. Natalya then hit a pair of German Suplexes on Asuka before locking in the Sharpshooter. Flair leveled Sane with a spear as Nattie picked up the win via submission.

Later, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman approached the Raw announce table as soon as the match was over. They threatened Jerry Lawler over his comments for not knowing the whereabouts of Rey Mysterio. Lesnar delivered an F5 on the other ring announcer Dio Madin through the announce table before Rey Mysterio ran out and hit his legs with a pipe. Rey then continued to hurt Brock, who was left lying on the floor clutching his knees.

Next up, Buddy Murphy faced Cedric Alexander in a rematch from October 14th, in which the latter one had a couple of near falls after a Springboard Flatliner and a Michinoku Driver. Murphy then caught Cedric with a Jumping Knee while attempting for a Springboard and connected with the Murphy's Law to pick up the win over Cedric.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins had a promo session, in which he spoke on his loss against The Fiend at Crown Jewel. Triple H joined him in the ring and also brought NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly alongside him to ask Rollins to join NXT band.

The OCs showed up to neutralize things but Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest pounced on them from the back. And the brawl continued until Raw roster ran out to the ring as NXT members had to settle for a retreat.

Andrade and Zelina Vega competed against Sin Cara and Carolina next on Raw in a mixed tag team match. Carolina did play the role of the neutralizer for Vega's distractions. But in the end, it was Vega who hit a Basement Hurricurrana on Carolina to steal the win.

Later, Rusev appeared on Raw to call out Bobby Lashley who came out with crutches to claim he lost his groin while exercising with Lana. Lashley then presented Drew McIntyre to compete in a match against Rusev who was in control of the match following a Superkick on McIntyre.

But the match was disqualified as Lashley hit Rusev with the crutches. Rusev was able to send Lashley to the ring post only to have Randy Orton appear to hit him with an RKO from behind. Ricochet ran out and pushed Orton on Lana to send them to the floor and ended the segment.

Meanwhile, we received an announcement for a triple threat match for Survivor Series where RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will meet NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a traditional champion vs champion match. So, Lynch had a verbal confrontation with Shayna to add hype to the match.

The OC - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Street Profits and Humberto Carrillo happened next on Raw. AJ Styles cut a heel promo on NXT before the match. AJ stood tall by the end of the match after a Powerbomb and put his feet on the ropes to get leverage to gain the pinfall victory.

The Viking Raiders picked up another squash win against local talents named The East Hampton Polo Boys.

Later, Triple H set up the main event of WWE Raw between Seth Rollins and Adam Cole with the NXT Championship on the line.

Rollins was on the verge of picking up the win by hitting the Falcon Arrow on Cole. He was calling for the Stomp, but NXT tag team champions pulled Rollins by the legs to disqualify the match.

Cole and his buddies attacked Rollins after the match which forced the WWE Raw roster members to run down to the ring to save the former Universal champion. More NXT superstars came out to start a huge brawl in and outside the ring. The fans cheered this chaotic scene as the show came to an end.