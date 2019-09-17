WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: September 16, 2019

The main event for the gimmick-based show was already set, while the women’s division title match was announced last night on Raw which took place at the Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Plus, a demon returned on the show only to get decimated on the show in which the 2019 King of the Ring winner was revealed.

Last night's show kicked off with the arrival of the Universal Champion Seth Rollins who received a big ovation from the audience. He came out discuss about the bygone Clash of Champions match against Braun Strowman and the attack made by The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Then he confirmed the main event against Wyatt for Hell In a Cell, inside the Cell structure. Wyatt appeared on the tron to air an episode of Firefly Funhouse to end the segment.

Next up, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were out for a Tag Team Summit. They were soon joined by the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder who wanted to have a promo session. But Braun Strowman arrived at the scene and took down everybody. Ziggler was taken out with a big boot, while Dash and Dawson were downed by Shoulder Tackles. Roode ran away via the ramp, thereafter as Strowman stood tall to end the segment.

Next matchup on Raw featured The OCs - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar. Utter chaos broke during the match which ended with Vikings taking out Gallows-Anderson while AJ hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Cedric to pick up the win. After the match, a Super Styles Clash rocked Cedric as AJ stood tall.

Later, King of the Ring Final match with the lineup of Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable took place on Raw. Corbin sent Gable into the timekeeper's area aimimg for a count-out win. But Gable managed to come back to the ring. He countered with Cannonballs and German Suplexes to huge cheers from the fans. However, Corbin caught him with a sudden End of Days to get the win. He celebrated on the King of the Ring throne with the scepter, crown, and robe after the win.

Meanwhile, we saw video footage in which Knoxville Mayor Kane won the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth. But Truth regained the title by pinning Kane inside the arena.

A gender revealing party for Mike and Maria Kanellis' baby was hosted at the backstage of RAW where Mike informed that he wishes for a baby boy. But Maria shocked him by saying that the real father of the baby is Ricochet. This led to Mike challenging Ricochet to a match. The high-flying superstar nailed Mike with a superkick and hit the Recoil to win the short matchup.

Mike Kanellis was devastated after the match. And Maria came out with the intention to motivate Mike. So, she said Ricochet is not the father. But then she introduced Rusev as the real father of the child as the Bulgarian Brute returned to the show after a long time. He immediately attacked Mike to set up a match, which ended with a big boot followed by the Accolade for a submission win to Rusev.

Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro was the next matchup on RAW. Before the match began, Cesaro took the mic and said that Rey shouldn't have listened to his son. He added he will beat the hell out of Rey's son if he shows up again. A fired-up Rey digested a beatdown from Cesaro but blocked the three Amigos and countered with a 619 and followed it with the Destroyer to pick up the win.

Next up, the team of Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley competed against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in a non-title match on RAW. Bayley slammed Bliss' knees into the ring steps after which doctors took her to the back for medical examination. This left Cross alone in the match and all she could do was digest a beatdown. In the end, Sasha locked in the Banks Statement to get the submission win.

After the match, Sasha and Bayley attacked Cross. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch ran out with a chair to save Cross. Charlotte Flair was also out to provide backup to Becky. They cleaned house taking out the heel duo. A frustrated Banks then issued a rematch challenge to Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell, which Becky accepted saying that it will take place inside the Cell structure.

Lacey Evans was out next to compete in a match against Dana Brooke on RAW. Brooke was on the offence early as she delivered handsprings into the corner with a big elbow and followed up with a suplex. But, Evans sent Brooke head-first into the apron to counter-attack and hit a Women's Right. In the end, Evans locked in the Sharpshooter on Brooke to send a message to Natalya.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins competed against new RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode in the main event of this week's episode of RAW. Rollins connected with his pendant Stomp on Roode after which Ziggler attacked Rollins to disqualify the match.

The OCs came out to join Roode and Ziggler in a beatdown on Rollins. Suddenly, Kane's music hit the arena as the demon came out and took out all the heels. He stood tall until The Fiend Bray Wyatt appeared and put him down with the Mandible Claw. A terrified Seth Rollins watched on from the corner as the show came to an end.