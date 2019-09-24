WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: September 23, 2019

Plus. one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions competed against the challenger for the women's championship, while, the rematch from KOTR finale also featured in the show which took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

WWE RAW opened with the Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who came out to talk about falling victim to consecutive attacks by The Fiend Bray Wyatt. He also claimed it's different to face Wyatt at Hell in a Cell rather than Brock Lesnar or Braun Strowman.

Strowman came out and blamed Rollins for losing the tag team championships at Clash Of Champions. And the Monster Among Men challenged Rollins for the title to set up a rematch between them for later in the night.

In the first matchup of this week's RAW, The Viking Raiders took on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Ivar took control early in the match with a big knee on Anderson. AJ Styles tried to distract the Vikings, which led to him being ejected him from ringside.

Cedric Alexander then came out on the ramp to have a brawl with AJ on the stage. This allowed Anderson to hit back at Ivar with a Spinebuster for a two count. In the end, Erik slid out of a Magic Killer and tagged in Ivar to execute the Viking Experience to pick up the win.

Next up, Rusev competed against EC3 and the latter one tried to run towards the ropes for a crossbody, but the Bulgarian Brute caught him in the air and dropped him with a big side slam. Rusev then followed up with the Machka Kick and yelled at the crowd before setting up for the Accolade, which helped him pick up a dominant win.

Later on Raw, Sasha Banks walked out with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to take on one half of the Women’s Division Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross. Cross unloaded on Sasha to start the match before Banks slammed Cross face-first on the floor to take control of the match.

Banks targeted the leg of Cross to keep her down. However, Cross still bounced back with a crossbody on Banks, who countered to lock in the Bank Statement to pick up the submission win. After the match, Sasha locked in the Bank Statement on Alexa Bliss to punish her before she left the ring.

Next up, women's action continued as Lacey Evans competed against Ember Moon in which the latter one took control with a drop-kick. Moon followed up with crossbody off the ropes for a 2 count before Evans had her down with the double boots.

Moon then caught her with a big Stunner on the floor from the apron and tried to hit the Eclipse only to get a Women's Right from Evans, who locked in the Sharpshooter to get the submission win.

Meanwhile, Carmella ran towards the ring with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth as superstars chased them. Carmella was exhausted by this chase. Truth hugged her to console, but Carmella rolled him up to win the 24/7 Championship. Truth was excited to see his partner win and escorted her out the arena.

King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin had a rematch against KOTR finalist Chad Gable, who hit a neckbreaker to start the match but Corbin took his leg out and slammed his head into the steel ring steps to get back into the contest.

Gable came back by avoiding an End of Days and locked in the ankle lock. Corbin broke the hold by hitting Gable with the scepter to disqualify the match. He continued punishing Gable with it multiple times before he left the ring.

The Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender took place next on Raw with the lineup of Rey Mysterio vs. Ricochet vs. Robert Roode vs. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura executed a Kinshasa on Ricochet for the first elimination. Styles then hit Nakamura with the Phenomenal Forearm for the second elimination but Roode planted him with a DDT to eliminate him. Rey Mysterio then nailed Roode with a 619 and followed up with a splash for the victory.

The non-title main event of Raw featuring Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Strowman controlled the better part of the match and delivered a Running Powerslam on Rollins before bringing him back to the ring.

Later. the lights went out as The Fiend Bray Wyatt arrived in the ring. He put down the monster among men with the Mandible Claw before taunting Seth Rollins like last week. The Fiend locked in the Mandible Claw on Strowman yet again before the show closed.