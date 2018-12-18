WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 17, 2018

Vince McMahon's music hit the arena to kick off this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The Boss reminded us of the legacy of the Monday Night show and why it has run for 25 years. Stephanie, Shane McMahon and Triple H soon joined him and agreed that the show hasn't been up to the mark, lately. They concluded with the statement that the four of them will ensure the quality of Raw and Smackdown sees a change from now.

Baron Corbin interrupted this segment on Raw as he wanted another chance to become the general manager of the show. Triple H did not hesitate to give him one and announced that Corbin has to beat a surprise opponent in the opening contest of the night. That was none other than Kurt Angle. As soon as Angle's music hit the crowd greeted him with a loud cheer.

The match was later converted into a handicap match by Triple H. Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews joined Kurt Angle in this match. Further, Shane McMahon came out and made it a No Disqualification match. All four men beat the hell out of Corbin as Kurt ended the match with an Angle Slam. He also performed a post-match Angle Slam through a table on Corbin to the delight of the fans.

Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler was the next match. Balor hit a reverse DDT followed by a Slingblade to gain control. But Ziggler shifted the momentum with a spike DDT. Ziggler performed the Zig-zag for a near fall and was in control of the contest until Drew McIntyre appeared out of nowhere to catch Finn Balor with a clothesline and Glasgow Kiss to disqualify the contest. He hit both of them with Claymore Kicks to end the segment.

Next up on Raw, Dean Ambrose came out with the masked security guards. He called out Seth Rollins, who did not come out. So Ambrose issued an Intercontinental title open challenge. Tyler Breeze accepted it and took control with a Beauty Shot. But Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds to retain his title. After the match, a masked Seth Rollins attacked Ambrose with a superkick. Later, he had to take out the guards, while Ambrose decided to run away.

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley were in the ring talking about hitting Elias with a guitar at WWE TLC. They brought the broken guitar with which Lashley fell in love with. Rush continued to talk trash as Lashley posed with his muscular body at the crowd. Elias appeared out of nowhere and crashed a guitar on the back of Lashley to end the segment.

Later, a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match happened on Raw to determine the number one contenders for the tag titles. The Lucha House Party vs. The Revival vs. The B-Team vs. AOP was the full lineup. All hell broke loose during the match. The Revival was the one to gain the upper hand as they hit the Shatter Machine on B-Team to become the new challengers for tag titles.

WWE aired vignettes of a bunch of new superstars, who will move to the main roster from the NXT division. They also informed about the potential returns of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Ronda Rousey came out on Raw to throw an open challenge for the women's championship. She wanted to start a new tradition to defend the title after the PPV. Everyone from the locker room wanted to take this chance. Stephanie McMahon wanted to remain fair and gave each of them a shot. She started an 8-woman Gauntlet match with the winner set to face Rousey for the championship next week.

Bayley started the match against Alicia Fox. Fox came up with a big boot, but Bayley got the win via a small package. Dana Brooke came out to continue the match and received a Bayley-to-belly to get eliminated. Bayley got Mickie James next in the matchup and was able to connect with a diving elbow off the top rope. But James grabbed the bottom rope to avoid the pinfall loss and followed up with a Mick-DT for the victory.

Ember Moon joined Mickie James as the main event match progressed. Moon hit the Eclipse to eliminate Mickie and got Natalya, next. The Queen of Harts picked up a quick win via roll-up after Ruby Riott missed a Reverse Senton. Sasha Banks vs. Natalya was the last fight in this Gauntlet match. Sasha locked in the Bank Statement, but Nattie literally killed her with a German Suplex. She countered a Meteora into the Sharpshooter to become the challenger for the women's title. Ronda Rousey congratulated Natalya as WWE Raw came to an end.