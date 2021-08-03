WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 02, 2021

Raw Women's Champion was in action in the main event No Holds Barred Match, while Omos competed in his second-only singles contest of his WWE career and the WWE NXT Champion competed on the show that took place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Rosemont, Illinois.

Check out the recap and results from the August 2 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw:

– RAW kicked off with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP appearing for a promo session addressing Goldberg. They had some serious problems with Goldberg randomly coming out and challenging for championships. The WWE Hall of Famer then came out and claimed they’re scared of him.

Goldberg once again told Lashley that he’s next after which MVP met Goldberg’s son at ringside mentioning Lashley will end his father's career if they meet in the ring. Goldberg then took out MVP with a Spear at ringside.

Lesson learned: STAY AWAY from @Goldberg's family or you get one of these!@The305MVP feels the crushing SPEAR on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/q4x0g9GAzE — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

– Drew McIntyre defeated Veer and Shanky in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match via DQ. Drew dropped Veer with a Spinebuster and readied for a Claymore Kick when Shanky grabbed his foot allowing Jinder Mahal to attack Drew with a Steel Chair to disqualify the match.

Drew brought his sword and knocked away the Steel Chair from Jinder’s hands before scaring away the trio off the ring.

– Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax in a singles contest. Nia got busted open during this match but continued to perform. Jax missed with a Samoan Drop attempt as Ripley rolled her up for the win.

– Former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and MACE defeated Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in a tag team rematch. T-BAR neutralized Monsoor outside the ring while Ali digested a knee-strike from MACE to digest the pin-fall loss.

– Charlotte Flair cut a promo on Raw claiming that she’s the most decorated woman in the business. She also pointed out how three Money In The Bank cashed-ins happened on her which is a record in WWE history.

Charlotte said that she will defeat Nikki Cross A.S.H. once again. Before her words finished, Cross appeared from behind and attacked her with a Steel Chair.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina defeated Doudrop in a singles contest. Eva advised Doudrop to hit Tamina with a Crossbody but it backfired as Tamina converted the move into a Samoan Drop for the win. Alexa Bliss appeared on the tron after the match to mock Eva Marie for the loss.

– The Miz and John Morrison held a Miz TV segment with the guest being Damian Priest. Miz blamed Priest for his injury and also claimed that if he wasn’t in a wheelchair, he would have slapped the taste out of Priest’s mouth.

Morrison tried to attack Priest, but Priest fought back and sent him out of the ring. Before leaving the ring, he sprayed Miz with multiple Drip Sticks.

– Damian Priest then defeated John Morrison in a singles contest. Priest ended up hitting his Reckoning finisher on Morrison for the pin to win after which United States Champion Sheamus came out and attacked him. Ricochet made the save causing an impromptu tag team match.

– Damian Priest and Ricochet defeated United States Champion Sheamus and John Morrison in this tag match. Ricochet took out Sheamus with a flying moonsault outside the ring while Priest again connected with the Reckoning to get the three counts on Morrison.

– Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship was officially announced for SummerSlam 2021 by the WWE Raw commentators.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Omos defeated Riddle in a singles contest. Riddle went for a jumping springboard knee but Omos leveled him with a clothesline. The behemoth then planted Riddle with a slam in the middle of the ring for the victory.

– Eva Marie and Doudrop appeared at Alexa’s Playground and attacked the host, Alexa Bliss. Eva took out Lilly doll, called her ugly before tossing her around the set. Lilly then stood up on her own to end the segment.

– Keith Lee defeated WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a rematch from last week. Lee freed himself from the Kross Jacket submission and planted his opponent into the mat. Lee then connected with his Spirit Bomb maneuver for the victory.

– Reginald (c) defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the 24/7 Title. Reggie did some comedy inside the ring and then flipped onto Akira to secure the three pin-fall counts.

– In the main event, RAW Women’s Champion Nikki Cross A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred match. The finishing sequence saw Flair charge for a Spear attempt but Cross moved out of the way to send her opponent crashing through the barricade.

Flair made it back to the ring within the referee's ten-count. But Nikki quickly dropped her with a second-rope draping Purge for the pin to win. Nikki stood tall in the ring and celebrated with her title as the show went off-air.