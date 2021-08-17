WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 16, 2021

While Drew McIntyre was booked in a Handicap Match, Randy Orton took on the gigantic Omos in singles action on a night when a couple of matches for the PPV were announced on the show that took place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Check out the recap, and results from the August 16 episode of Monday Night RAW:

– RAW kicked off with Randy Orton giving an explanation on why he RKO-d, Riddle during the finishing segment of last week. Orton said he didn’t need any friends and definitely didn’t need Riddle’s help to beat AJ Styles.

Riddle interrupted as he still wanted to give another chance to team RK-Bro despite digesting that RKO, last week. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos interrupted. AJ claimed Randy cheated his way to the victory, last week. AJ then proceeded to challenge Riddle to a match which was accepted.

"I was hitting RKOs in your honor but I wasn't doing them right, so you had to teach me how to hit a proper RKO!"



– RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles defeated Riddle in the opening contest of the night. Orton wasn’t in the corner of Riddle who went for The Floating Bro off the top rope but Omos provided him with the distraction. AJ capitalized on this and planted Riddle with the Styles Clash for the win.

– Rhea Ripley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Nikki Cross A.S.H. with Charlotte Flair sitting at ringside. Ripley connected with her Riptide finisher after a big boot to get the pin-fall win.

After the match, Flair taunted Nikki at ringside as Nikki attacked her. Flair gained the upper hand but Ripley dropped her with a clothesline before leaving the ring.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Veer and Shanky in a 1-On-2 Handicap Match. McIntyre planted Veer with the Futureshock DDT before nailing Shanky with the Claymore Kick to get the three counts. Per the match stipulation, Drew is allowed to bring his sword, Angela at SummerSlam while Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside at the PPV.

– John Morrison debuted his new talk show 'Moist TV’ with Special Guest being The Miz. Morrison mentioned that last week we saw a Moist Miracle when The Miz was able to walk again. Morrison asked Miz if he was faking his injury, but Miz claimed he wouldn’t lie to Morrison.

Damian Priest interrupted and claimed that Miz has been a liar and he was obviously faking it, so Morrison had to push him around in the wheelchair. Miz accidentally revealed that he’s been cleared for weeks. Morrison then proposed a match between The Miz and Damian Priest. Priest accepted the challenge before shoving The Miz off into a kiddie pool.

– Damian Priest defeated The Miz in a singles contest with the United States Champion Sheamus sitting at the commentary desk. John Morrison walked away to the back, during the match.

Miz was distracted by this as Priest hit him with Sheamus' Brogue Kick for the win. After the match, Sheamus told Priest that the United States Title is his gold. He also called Priest a 'disrespectful scumbag' for using his Brogue finisher.

– Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie was announced for SummerSlam after which Eva instructed Doudrop to bring Lilly to her. Doudrop went to Alexa’s Playground but Bliss apparently hypnotized her as Doudrop left the segment sans Lilly. Eva then slapped Doudrop 2 times for not bringing Lilly to her.

– Mansoor (with Mustafa Ali) defeated MACE in the next match. Ali kicked MACE to the face while the referee wasn’t watching, allowing Monsoor to roll up MACE for the victory.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Omos claimed that he will kill the legend of Randy Orton to become the new Legend Killer. But Orton defeated Omos via DQ after AJ Styles interfered. Omos blocked an RKO attempt and sent Orton out of the ring. AJ pounced on him as the referee had no choice but to call for the bell.

After the match, AJ and Omos beat down Orton, but Riddle made the save. Orton regrouped and said that Riddle earned back his respect. The Viper wanted to team up with him again as Riddle said that they will be challenging AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2021.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Jeff Hardy in a rematch. Hardy went for the Twist of Fate but Kross immediately applied the Kross Jacket submission on the veteran for the victory.

– R-Truth and Akira Tozawa tried to pin 24/7 Champion Reggie in a park in disguise, but he got away, displaying his athletic skill-set.

– Elias appeared in another vignette and said that the music did not fail him, but it just wasn’t enough for success. A gravestone was shown that read “Elias 2017-2021”.

– Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax teamed up to defeat RAW Women’s Champion Nikki Cross A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match. Nikki gave a hot tag on Ripley who rolled through the finishing part of the match. Jax stopped her momentums via a Samoan Drop. She went for the Vader Bomb but Charlotte tagged in to hit the Natural Selection on Ripley to get the pin to win.

– WWE Champion Bobby Lashley came face-to-face with Goldberg in the main event segment of Raw. Goldberg announced that he came out of retirement so that his son, Gage Goldberg could watch him perform in the ring. He also wanted Gage to be in the audience at SummerSlam.

MVP claimed in his promo that for the first time in his career, Goldberg will have to face an opponent more dominant than him. Lashley then stated that he intends to end Goldberg’s career at SummerSlam. Goldberg said all those claiming are bulls--t before sharing a staredown with Lashley.

The All-Mighty wanted to deliver a cheap clothesline but Goldberg ducked it. The veteran then ran through Lashley with a Spear. A Goldberg chant surrounded the arena as the legend met his son at ringside. Goldberg and Gage shared a stare-down with Lashley and MVP to end the show.