WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 30, 2021

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley had an opportunity to go after the tag team titles on a night where the United States Championship was also on the line.

Plus, Doudrop competed in a matchup against her former mentor Eva Marie on the show that emanated from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Check out the recap, and results from the August 30 episode of Monday Night RAW:

– Damian Priest kicked off the show by issuing an Open Challenge for the United States Championship. Sheamus came out and wanted to accept the challenge. Drew McIntyre interrupted and suggested that instead of witnessing a SummerSlam rematch, the audience needed something fresh and that’s him challenging for the US Title.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP made their way out to the ring. MVP mentioned how Lashley wanted to be a Double Champion and hence he should be the challenger to Priest.

RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) were out next and they said that Lashley was becoming someone greedy. Lashley threatened to take away their RAW Tag Team Titles. Riddle then proposed a match between R-K-Bro and Lashley and MVP for the RAW Tag Team Titles and it’s made official for later the night.

WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville then announced that it will be Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship.

– Rhea Ripley (with Nikki Cross A.S.H) defeated Shayna Baszler (with Nia Jax) in the opening contest of the night. Jax destroyed Nikki at ringside by delivering a big Samoan Drop into the barrier.

In the ring, Baszler had the Kirifuda Clutch applied on Ripley but Ripley reversed the hold and got the pin-fall win. Immediately after the match, Jax dropped Ripley with a Samoan Drop.

– The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar defeated Jinder Mahal and Veer in a tag team match. Ivar took the aerial route to neutralize Veer and Shanky at ringside. Back in the ring, Erik and Ivar connected with the Viking Experience to get the win.

– Damian Priest (c) defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Match to retain the United States Championship. McIntyre connected with the Claymore Kick on Sheamus and dropped Priest with a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt. Priest and McIntyre were tangling on the mat when Priest suddenly hit The Reckoning on McIntyre for the pin to win.

– R-Truth and Akira Tozawa (dressed as a puppy) tried to pin 24/7 Champion Reggie, but he got away, once again.

– A video aired where it was shown that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be coming after Bobby Lashley for what he had done to his son Gage Goldberg at SummerSlam 2021.

– Doudrop did compete against Eva Marie but she couldn’t capture a pinfall win. After getting a beatdown by Doudrop, the referee declared that Eva wasn’t cleared to compete and hence Doudrop got the win via forfeit.

– Karrion Kross defeated Humberto Carrillo in the next match. Despite all the efforts by Carrillo, Kross was able to pick up an easy win by his pendant Doomsday Saito Suplex followed by the Straightjacket submission move.

– Nia Jax defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. Flair came back after digesting an inverted DDT and tried to apply the Figure Four submission. Jax blocked and lifted her for a big powerbomb attempt. She nailed it in the middle of the ring for a clean pin-fall win.

– Omos defeated John Morrison in a singles contest. Morrison was originally scheduled for a match against The Miz but the latter was on a Hollywood spree and hence missed this week’s Raw. Omos picked up an easy win over Morrison by planting him with a double chokeslam bomb.

– AJ Styles (with Omos) then defeated Xavier Woods in another singles match. AJ thoroughly targeted Woods' knees during the match. Woods had no choice but to tap out to the Calf Crusher submission.

– R-K-Bro (c) defeated WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP to retain WWE RAW Tag Team Championships in the main event match. AJ Styles was sitting at the commentary table for this match. With the referee not watching, AJ sent Omos over to attack Orton.

Omos grabbed Orton but Riddle kicked him out of the apron. Orton also ducked a right hand from AJ and slammed him on top of the announce table. Back in the ring, Riddle countered MVP and dropped him with a pumping knee. Riddle then hit The Floating Bro to MVP for the pin to retain.

A furious Bobby Lashley ran through Riddle with a massive spear right after the match. Lashley turned around to an 'RKO Outta Nowhere' from Randy Orton for a massive pop. Raw went off the air with R-K-Bro staring down MVP and Lashley from the ramp.