WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 8, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 9: This week’s WWE Raw had a No Disqualification Match in the main event segment to culminate in the ongoing rivalry between two top red brand superstars. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was in attendance and he received a challenge for his next in-ring outing in his hometown of Toronto. Also, the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament was underway to crown new champions for the vacant titles.
Check out the recap and results from the August 8 episode of Monday Night Raw that emanated from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio,
– In the opening segment, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss challenged Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY to a six-woman tag team match for later the night after the two teams brawled last week.
Can't think of a better way to kick #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/plhYic50nV— USA Network (@USA_Network) August 9, 2022
Bayley appeared on the ramp with her two allies to turn down the offer for the night, but she said the match could be on at Clash At The Castle. The babyface trio agreed as a brawl broke out in the ring.
– Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Angelo Dawkins (with Montez Ford) in the opening match of Raw. Rollins kicked out of a Fallaway Slam, followed by a Silencer.
Dawkins
sent
Rollins
to
the
mat
with
a
powerbomb,
but
Rollins
kicked
out
and
sent
Dawkins
into
the
steel
steps.
He
followed
up
with
the
pedigree
for
the
win.
After
the
match,
Rollins
continued
to
attack
Dawkins
and
took
him
out
with
a
Curb
Stomp.
– WWE Hall of Famer Edge apologized in a promo for spearing Dominik Mysterio last week, but Dominik didn’t accept his apology and shoved him. Rey Mysterio then told Dominik that it was an accident, but Dominik got angry since Rey was taking Edge’s side.
– Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel was scheduled to take place on Raw, but the match never happened as Owens attacked Ezekiel before the match even started.
Owens delivered a pop-up powerbomb to Ezekiel into the apron causing the paramedics to come to the ringside and stretcher Ezekiel off the building.
UPDATE: @IAmNotEliasWWE was brought to a local medical facility and is being evaluated.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BqPFjXPkcK— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
–
Judgment
Day’s
Damian
Priest
challenged
Edge
to
a
match
in
his
hometown
of
Toronto
and
vowed
to
embarrass
the
legendary
superstar
in
front
of
his
friends
and
family.
– Finn Balor (with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) defeated Rey Mysterio after Rey was distracted when Rhea Ripley brought out a beaten-up Dominik Mysterio from the back.
Edge also appeared, midway through the match but he was busy taking out Priest in the crowd. Balor took advantage, delivering 1916 followed by the Coup De Grace for the pin to win.
–
Dakota
Kai
and
IYO
SKY
defeated
24/7
Champion
Dana
Brooke
and
Tamina
Snuka
to
advance
to
the
next
round
of
the
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Championship
Tournament.
Kai
hit
Tamina
with
a
Scorpion
Kick
after
which
Sky
tagged
back
in
and
hit
the
moonsault
for
the
pin
to
win.
– Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Ciampa (with The Miz) to retain the United States Championship. AJ Styles arrived at ringside and attacked The Miz during this match to stop the latter’s interferences to help out Ciampa. Lashley dropped Ciampa to the mat and then applied the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
#AndStill #USChampion@fightbobby outlasts @NXTCiampa in a spectacular encounter on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/ZARDIgWNfd— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
An exclusive interview with @SuperKingofBros following the actions of @WWERollins at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/34BvzaJDSD
After
the
match,
it
was
shown
that
security
was
trying
to
keep
someone
back
from
jumping
into
the
ring
and
it
was
former
NXT
Superstar
Dexter
Lumis.
Raw went off the air with the speculation that Dexter is the next released wrestler that Triple H has brought back to the company after Karrion Kross and Scarlett on this past episode of Smackdown.
