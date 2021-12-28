WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: December 27, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 28: WWE’s flagship show aired one last time for the year 2021 with a wedding ceremony being the headliner. The number-one contenders for the Raw tag team championships were determined on the show.
An NXT Superstar was in attendance to continue his beef with top Raw Superstar AJ Styles. Also, the United States Championship was on the line on this week’s episode that took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Check out the recap and results from the December 27 episode of Monday Night Raw,
– RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle (with Randy Orton) defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in the opening contest. In his in-ring return, Riddle hit a step-up knee followed by a Floating Bro on Gable to get the win.
– The other half of RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton then defeated Otis. After missing a Vader Bomb, Otis ran right into an RKO to digest the loss. Orton and Riddle hugged in the ring after the match.
HE DID IT!!!@RandyOrton gave @otiswwe the RKO! 👏👏👏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UrOPqk42Bw— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
THE STREET PROFITS WIN THE RK-BRONAMENT!@RandyOrton & @SuperKingofBros vs. @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins THIS SATURDAY at #WWEDay1. pic.twitter.com/BW2bJYUhO4— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
The Phenomenal One is feeling rejuvenated once again!— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
Who else missed THIS @AJStylesOrg??#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EM1xAnf6HH
HERE COMES DAMIAN!!!@ArcherofInfamy#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/c3aIIhuQEh— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
"Get a room." - @EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eCdbUCc5Qt— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021
