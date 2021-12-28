WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: December 27, 2021

An NXT Superstar was in attendance to continue his beef with top Raw Superstar AJ Styles. Also, the United States Championship was on the line on this week’s episode that took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.



Check out the recap and results from the December 27 episode of Monday Night Raw,



– RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle (with Randy Orton) defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in the opening contest. In his in-ring return, Riddle hit a step-up knee followed by a Floating Bro on Gable to get the win.



– The other half of RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton then defeated Otis. After missing a Vader Bomb, Otis ran right into an RKO to digest the loss. Orton and Riddle hugged in the ring after the match.





The Phenomenal One is feeling rejuvenated once again!



Who else missed THIS @AJStylesOrg??#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EM1xAnf6HH — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021

– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeated Tamina Snuka and R-Truth in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Reggies scored the win as he took Truth down face-first into the mat and held it for the pin.– The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated The Mysterios (Dominik and Rey Mysterio) to earn a RAW Tag Team Championship match against RK-BRO at the WWE Day 1 PPV.Dominik and Rey ran for a double 619 to Ford but Dawkins tripped Rey. Dawkins sent Rey out of the ring as Ford connected with a Blockbuster on Dominik for the pin to win.– Eric Bischoff returned to WWE programming and it was announced that he will officiate the renewal of The Miz and Maryse’s wedding vows.– AJ Styles arrived at the ring for his match against Omos, but instead NXT 2.0 Superstar Grayson Waller came out. Grayson stated that since AJ showed up, on NXT last week, he decided to show up to RAW to interrupt him.Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez interrupted them and informed AJ that Omos wasn’t there on the show. So if AJ wanted to face a giant, he could face Azeez. However, Apollo then gave Azeez the night off and faced AJ, instead.– AJ Styles defeated Apollo Crews with Grayson Waller watching from ringside. AJ countered a powerbomb with a hurricanrana and nailed the Styles Clash to pin Crews. After the match, Azeez came out to launch an attack on AJ but he ended up digesting a Phenomenal Forearm.– Kevin Owens defeated Cedric Alexander in the next match with MVP and Shelton Benjamin watching at ringside. Owens picked up an easy win after hitting a Powerbomb and Stunner. After the match, Owens also hit Shelton with a Stunner.– Dolph Ziggler defeated Damian Priest (c) via DQ in the United States Championship match. After receiving a slap in the face, Priest went wild and he kept on pounding on Ziggler as the referee called for the match bell. Ziggler won the match but Priest retained the title as championships don’t change hands in DQ finishes.– The Miz and Maryse renewed their wedding vows in the main event segment of Raw where WWE Hall of Famer Edge interrupted. Edge said Miz embarrassed him for two straight weeks, so now it’s his time to embarrass him.The infamous Brood music hit the arena as the red lights came out. Edge then gave both Miz and Maryse a Brood Blood Bath. The IT couple of the WWE were scrambling in the slop to end the final Raw of 2021.