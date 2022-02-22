WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: February 21, 2022

WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Edge
was
back
to
issue
a
Wrestlemania
challenge
while
new
WWE
Champion
Brock
Lesnar
also
learned
about
his
next
title
defence.
Also,
a
celebrity
returned
to
give
company
to
The
Miz
as
his
feud
with
The
Mysterios
continued.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
February
21
episode
of
Monday
Night
Raw
that
took
place
at
the
Colonial
Life
Arena
in
Columbia,
South
Carolina.
–
New
WWE
Champion
Brock
Lesnar
kicked
things
off
but
he
was
quickly
interrupted
by
Paul
Heyman
who
mentioned
himself
as
the
Special
Counsel
to
the
only
real
Heavyweight
Champion
in
the
WWE
–
“The
Tribal
Chief”
Roman
Reigns.
Heyman
informed
that
Lesnar
has
a
roadblock
on
his
way
to
WrestleMania
38,
that’s
WWE
Title
defence
at
Madison
Square
Garden
on
March
5th.
Heyman
also
noted
that
Bobby
Lashley
will
be
Lesnar’s
opponent
at
MSG,
but
Lashley
might
not
be
cleared
after
getting
himself
hurt
at
Elimination
Chamber.
A
new
opponent
may
be
announced
on
Smackdown
as
Lesnar
confirmed
his
presence,
this
Friday
night.
–
In
a
backstage
segment,
Kevin
Owens
and
Seth
Rollins
intended
to
get
involved
in
the
Tag
Team
Title
picture
at
WrestleMania
38.
Owens
also
insulted
Texas
in
his
promo.
–
RAW
Tag
Team
Champions
Alpha
Academy
(Otis
and
Chad
Gable)
defeated
The
Street
Profits
(Montez
Ford
and
Angelo
Dawkins)
in
the
opening
tag
team
match
on
Raw.
Ford
scooped
Otis
on
his
shoulders
but
Otis
fell
on
him.
Gable
held
Montez
Ford’s
leg
down
as
Otis
claimed
the
pin-fall
win.
–
Tommaso
Ciampa
and
the
returning
Finn
Balor
defeated
The
Dirty
Dawgs
(Dolph
Ziggler
and
Robert
Roode)
in
the
next
tag
team
action.
-
Balor
sent
Ziggler,
outside
the
ring
while
Roode
blocked
the
Fairy
Tale
Ending
with
a
back-drop.
But
Ciampa
rolled
him
through
for
the
pin
to
win.
–
On
Miz
TV,
The
Miz
was
about
to
announce
his
mystery
tag
team
who
is
“Dashing”
(referring
to
Cody
Rhodes’
signing
with
the
WWE)
but
The
Mysterios
came
out
to
interrupt.
After
a
back-and-forth
verbal
exchange,
The
Miz
pitched
a
WrestleMania
tag
team
match,
with
his
partner,
YouTuber/Boxer
Logan
Paul.
Dominik
accepted
the
challenge
only
to
suffer
an
attack
from
the
heel
team.
The
Miz
and
Logan
dropped
the
father-son
duo
with
Skull
Crushing
Finale
moves.
–
Rhea
Ripley
defeated
Nikki
A.S.H.
in
a
rematch
with
authority
by
hitting
the
Riptide.
–
WWE
United
States
Champion
Damian
Priest
defeated
Shelton
Benjamin
with
The
Reckoning
in
a
short
match.
After
the
match,
Priest
cut
a
promo
and
wanted
to
have
World
Champion
calibre
opponents
for
the
US
Title
on
the
road
to
WrestleMania
38.
Finn
Balor
came
out
to
make
a
match,
official
with
Priest
on
next
week’s
Raw.
–
24/7
Champion
Reggie
came
to
the
ring
and
called
out
Dana
Brooke.
Reggie
apparently
felt
bad
after
stealing
the
24/7
Title
from
Dana,
last
week.
Dana
came
out,
kissed
Reggie,
and
then
pinned
him
to
win
the
24/7
Championship!
Afterwards,
R-Truth,
Akira
Tozawa,
and
R-Truth
came
out,
tried
to
pin
Dana,
but
Reggie
and
Dana
somehow
escaped.
–
Bianca
Belair
and
RAW
Women’s
Champion
Becky
Lynch
came
face-to-face
to
plug
in
their
title
match
at
WrestleMania
38.
Becky
stated,
“The
only
reason
you
were
able
to
main
event
WrestleMania
was
because
I
did
it
FIRST!”
But
Bianca
replied
by
saying,
“You
might
have
done
it
first
…
but
I
did
it
better!”
–
With
Becky
Lynch
sitting
at
the
commentary
table,
Bianca
Belair
defeated
Doudrop
in
the
next
match.
After
blocking
a
Vader
Bomb,
Bianca
hit
the
KOD
on
Doudrop
for
the
pin
to
win.
–
WWE
Hall
Of
Famer
Edge
returned
to
Raw
and
issued
an
open
challenge
to
the
locker
room
to
step
up
and
be
his
Wrestlemania
opponent.
Edge
said,
“You
face
me
at
WrestleMania
and
I’ll
make
you
live
forever”
to
end
the
promo.
–
Seth
Rollins
and
Kevin
Owens
defeated
Team
RK-Bro
(Randy
Orton
and
Riddle)
in
the
main
event
of
Raw.
Rollins
hit
an
assisted
Buckle
Bomb
into
the
corner
on
Riddle
as
Owens
followed
up
with
the
Stunner.
Rollins
then
covered
for
the
pin
to
win
and
earn
a
title
match
opportunity.
In
2
weeks
on
RAW,
Alpha
Academy
vs.
RK-BRO
vs.
Rollins
and
Owens
in
a
Triple
Threat
will
take
place
for
the
RAW
Tag
Team
Championships.
Rollins
and
Owens
celebrated
their
win
to
send
the
show
off-air.
