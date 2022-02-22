WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: February 21, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was back to issue a Wrestlemania challenge while new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar also learned about his next title defence. Also, a celebrity returned to give company to The Miz as his feud with The Mysterios continued.

Check out the recap and results from the February 21 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.



– New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked things off but he was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman who mentioned himself as the Special Counsel to the only real Heavyweight Champion in the WWE – “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.



Heyman informed that Lesnar has a roadblock on his way to WrestleMania 38, that’s WWE Title defence at Madison Square Garden on March 5th.

Heyman also noted that Bobby Lashley will be Lesnar’s opponent at MSG, but Lashley might not be cleared after getting himself hurt at Elimination Chamber. A new opponent may be announced on Smackdown as Lesnar confirmed his presence, this Friday night.





"The only reason you were able to main event #WrestleMania was because I did it FIRST!"



"You might have done it first ... but I did it better!"@BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QJAolpiE8Q — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

.@WWERollins & @FightOwensFight have been added to the #WWERaw Tag Team Title Match in 2 weeks on Raw! pic.twitter.com/ysH95gSMGE — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

– In a backstage segment, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins intended to get involved in the Tag Team Title picture at WrestleMania 38. Owens also insulted Texas in his promo.– RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in the opening tag team match on Raw.Ford scooped Otis on his shoulders but Otis fell on him. Gable held Montez Ford’s leg down as Otis claimed the pin-fall win.– Tommaso Ciampa and the returning Finn Balor defeated The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) in the next tag team action.- Balor sent Ziggler, outside the ring while Roode blocked the Fairy Tale Ending with a back-drop. But Ciampa rolled him through for the pin to win.– On Miz TV, The Miz was about to announce his mystery tag team who is “Dashing” (referring to Cody Rhodes’ signing with the WWE) but The Mysterios came out to interrupt.After a back-and-forth verbal exchange, The Miz pitched a WrestleMania tag team match, with his partner, YouTuber/Boxer Logan Paul.Dominik accepted the challenge only to suffer an attack from the heel team. The Miz and Logan dropped the father-son duo with Skull Crushing Finale moves.– Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H. in a rematch with authority by hitting the Riptide.– WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Shelton Benjamin with The Reckoning in a short match.After the match, Priest cut a promo and wanted to have World Champion calibre opponents for the US Title on the road to WrestleMania 38. Finn Balor came out to make a match, official with Priest on next week’s Raw.– 24/7 Champion Reggie came to the ring and called out Dana Brooke. Reggie apparently felt bad after stealing the 24/7 Title from Dana, last week.Dana came out, kissed Reggie, and then pinned him to win the 24/7 Championship! Afterwards, R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and R-Truth came out, tried to pin Dana, but Reggie and Dana somehow escaped.– Bianca Belair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch came face-to-face to plug in their title match at WrestleMania 38.Becky stated, “The only reason you were able to main event WrestleMania was because I did it FIRST!” But Bianca replied by saying, “You might have done it first … but I did it better!”– With Becky Lynch sitting at the commentary table, Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop in the next match. After blocking a Vader Bomb, Bianca hit the KOD on Doudrop for the pin to win.– WWE Hall Of Famer Edge returned to Raw and issued an open challenge to the locker room to step up and be his Wrestlemania opponent. Edge said, “You face me at WrestleMania and I’ll make you live forever” to end the promo.– Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) in the main event of Raw.Rollins hit an assisted Buckle Bomb into the corner on Riddle as Owens followed up with the Stunner. Rollins then covered for the pin to win and earn a title match opportunity.In 2 weeks on RAW, Alpha Academy vs. RK-BRO vs. Rollins and Owens in a Triple Threat will take place for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Rollins and Owens celebrated their win to send the show off-air.