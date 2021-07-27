WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: July 26, 2021

Also on the show, both the WWE and the Raw Women's Champions were in action on a night when the tag team championships were also on the line.

Plus, the feud between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal also continued on the show that took place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Check out the recap and results from the July 26 episode of Monday Night RAW:

– Nikki Cross A.S.H celebrated her RAW Women’s Title win in the kick-off segment which was expectedly crashed by Charlotte Flair. The Queen was quick to demand a title shot from Cross. She herself announced a one-on-one title match bout at SummerSlam 2021 but Rhea Ripley interrupted and made her own point.

The three of them got into a war of words when WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville came out to mention that it's only fair that the three of them get a title match opportunity. That being said, Cross vs. Ripley vs. Flair, the Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Championship was made official at SummerSlam 2021.

Flair attacked Ripley, right after the announcement while Cross drop-kicked Flair out of the ring to stand tall and end the segment.

– Damian Priest defeated United States Champion Sheamus in the opening contest of Raw. Priest blocked the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán from Sheamus and hit The Reckoning for the pin to win. Priest is now entitled to have a future US Title Match against Sheamus via this non-title win.

– AJ Styles and Omos (c) defeated The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships. Omos took out Ivar with a huge throw before dropping Erik with a one-armed Chokeslam. AJ spring-boarded with a 450-Splash on Erik for the pin-fall win.

– Jinder Mahal presented his personal attorney to demand an apology from Drew McIntyre for attacking Shanky last week with a Steel Chair for almost three dozen shots, or else he will sue Drew. Drew gave no apology and rather led the fans to chant “Drew is gonna kill you”. He then faced off Veer in a singles contest.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Veer via DQ. Mahal slid a chair to the ring, trying to attack Drew who converted it into a Claymore Kick into the chair to cause the disqualification. After the match, Drew took out Jinder’s personal attorney with a Claymore Kick.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya and Tamina Snuka defeated Eva Marie and Doudrop in a non-title matchup. Alexa Bliss and her Lily doll caused a distraction with a Lily-Lution vignette on the big screen.

A frustrated Eva turned into a Superkick from Tamina to digest the loss. Natalya got injured during the match. A trainer and Tamina helped her get to the backstage area, after the match.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee in a singles contest. Lee readied for a Spirit Bomb attempt but Kross countered it with a Doomsday Saito suplex followed by a forearm into the back of the head. The Kross Jacket submission was then applied by which Lee was passed out.

– Mansoor and Mustafa Ali formed a strange alliance to defeat former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and MACE. Mansoor saved Ali from MACE with a kick to the latter's head. He then quickly rolled up MACE for the win.

– WWE Champion Bobby Lashley appeared on RAW to mention that it's his ring and he won’t be disrespected by anyone. Before he could respond to Goldberg's challenge, Cedric Alexander interrupted. Cedric said Bobby kicked him out of The Hurt Business because he knows he’s better than him.

Shelton Benjamin also interrupted, advising Cedric to shut up. Shelton said he wants to challenge Lashley. Lashley said he will compete against both of them in a Handicap Match.

– Bobby Lashley then defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match. Lashley dropped Cedric into the mat and then hit a big Jackhammer on Shelton to send a message to Goldberg. The All-Mighty Champion then stacked both his opponents to pin them at the same time.

– John Morrison defeated Riddle in the next match. Raw tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos come out during the match as Omos broke Riddle’s Scooter, causing a distraction to Riddle. Morrison took advantage as he hot a Razor's Edge followed by the Starship Pain finisher on Riddle. After the match, AJ hit a Styles Clash on Riddle.

– Reginald (c) defeated R-Truth to retain his 24/7 Title. Truth went for a scissor kick but he got hung up on the top rope as Reggie moved out of the way. Reggie took Truth down with a flip senton and covered for the pin to retain.

Once the match was over, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, Lucha House Party, and Drew Gulak rushed the ring to attack Reggie but he flipped to the floor straight from the ring to escape.

– Charlotte Flair defeated RAW Women’s Champion Nikki Cross A.S.H. in the main event of Raw in a non-title matchup. Nikki hit a Tornado DDT and then flew off the top rope with a crossbody but Flair reversed the hold for the pin-fall win.

After the match, Charlotte said that there's no one in her league. Nikki took the mic saying that she’s confident enough that she can beat Charlotte and hence she challenged her to a rematch for next week. Charlotte accepted and tended to make a truce with Nikki with a handshake.

But she showed her true colors by hitting Nikki with a big forearm cheap shot. The attack continued as Charlotte continued to hammer away on the champion with some Flair chops. The attack finally ended as Charlotte leveled Nikki with a big boot on the floor as Raw went off the air.