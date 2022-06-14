WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: June 13, 2022

The main event of the night featured a pose-down between Bobby Lashley and Theory. Also, top superstars like Riddle, Becky Lynch, and Rey Mysterio were in action in separate singles matches.

Check out the recap and results from the June 13 episode of Monday Night Raw that went down from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas:

– WWE Raw kicked off with Paul Heyman appearing on Miz TV where The Miz noted how this year’s Money in the Bank winner may likely cash-in on the reigning undisputed champion Roman Reigns.

Riddle came out as he wanted to find out the stipulation added to his title match against Roman Reigns on this week’s SmackDown.

Heyman stated that if Riddle wins he will be the Champion, but if he loses – he can no longer challenge for the Undisputed Title as long as Roman is Champion.

As revealed by @HeymanHustle, if @SuperKingofBros does not defeat @WWERomanReigns this Friday in the championship match on #SmackDown, Riddle will not be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Roman Reigns is champion!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lRlpUqt6e4 — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2022

– One-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso (with Jey Usos) defeated Montez Ford (with Angelo Dawkins) in the opening match. Ford leaped off with his Frogsplash move but Ford but Uso got his knees up and rolled him up for the pin.

– Seth Rollins stated in a promo that he’s proud of attacking Cody Rhodes as he finally got rid of that virus. He then vowed to defeat AJ Styles in a scheduled Money in the Bank qualifying match, later the night.

– Becky Lynch was scheduled to feature in a rematch against Dana Brooke but the match never happened as Becky beat up Dana before the match bell.

Becky then cut a promo on winning the Money In The Bank match, this year. Asuka came out and started brawling with her. Later, it was announced that these two will compete in an MITB qualifier, next week.

– Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to qualify for the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Doudrop was left lying on the floor after missing a senton.

Nikki caught Morgan with a dropkick through the ropes as Bliss followed up with a DDT to get the pin-fall win.

– Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens via Count-Out as the latter was focused on yelling at the commentary team during the match about Ezekiel being Elias. After the match, Ezekiel dropped big news and that Elias was coming back to Raw, next week.

– MVP (with Omos) defeated Cedric Alexander in a short match with Ballin’ Elbow followed by a Play of the Day move.

– Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Rollins missed Frogsplash as Styles went for the Styles Clash but missed. Styles countered with a sunset flip but Rollins reversed the hold and got a roll-up victory.

– Riddle defeated Ciampa in the next match after connecting with his tag team partner Randy Orton’s RKO finisher.

– The new Judgement Day cut a promo where Rhea Ripley promised that she will beat RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title at Money In The Bank. The champion featured in an interview session where she noted that she doesn’t know this Rhea who has become 'soulless.’

– Chad Gable (with Otis) defeated Mustafa Ali in a singles contest. Otis provided a distraction from outside the ring as Gable hit a rolling German suplex with a bridge to get the pin to win.

– Veer Mahaan defeated Rey Mysterio (with Dominik) in the final match of the night. After dominating in the match, Mahaan tapped out Rey with the cervical clutch.

– Bobby Lashley defeated United States Champion Theory in a Pose Off in the main event segment of Raw. The two went through “double biceps”, the “side chest”, and “most muscular” poses, and via the audience’s reaction, Lashley was a clear winner.

An irate Theory then sprayed baby oil in Lashley’s eyes and dropkick-ed him out of the ring. Theory’s music played as he got on Lashley’s podium and took some selfies to end the show.