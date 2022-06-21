WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: June 20, 2022

Asuka and Becky Lynch pulled off double duties as they featured in the opening contest as well as in the main event of the night. Elias returned to perform a live concert in front of the live audience while Bobby Lashley earned himself a championship shot.

Check out the recap and results from the June 20 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska,



– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair kicked things off by informing that Rhea Ripley isn’t medically cleared to compete and hence she would be out of their earlier announced match for Money In The Bank.

Bianca also announced that there will be a Fatal-5-Way Match featuring Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and a returning Carmella to determine her new opponent for Money In The Bank.

– Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Becky Lynch in a Fatal-5-Way opening match to become the new number-one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. Mella delivered a Superkick on Morgan to get the pin-fall win.

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella for WWE Raw Women’s Championship as thereby officially announced for Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event.







– Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance on Raw to hype up John Cena’s return to WWE programming, next week.– Omos defeated Riddle to qualify for the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. After dodging an RKO, Omos overpowered Riddle with a tree slam for the pin to win.After the match, Seth Rollins attacked Riddle and sent him out of the ring. Rollins claimed that Roman Reigns has been neglecting him since Royal Rumble 2022, but once he wins Money In The Bank ladder match, he won’t be able to dodge him any longer.– Bobby Lashley sought his revenge on United States Champion Theory by throwing baby oil to his face during a pose-down segment. Lashley also downed him with a spear and claimed that he’s going to take the US Title away from Theory.– Angelo Dawkins (with Montez Ford) defeated Jey Uso (Jimmy Uso) in a singles contest with an extremely high powerbomb maneuver.The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship was confirmed for Money In The Bank 2022.– Elias returned on Raw and performed a concert. Kevin Owens came out and noted how this doesn’t prove that he’s not Ezekiel.Ezekiel then appeared on the screen to prove something. An irate Owens attacked Elias, but Elias smashed him on the back with his Guitar.– In a Gauntlet Match, Bobby Lashley defeated Chad Gable, Otis, and then Theory to earn a United States Title match opportunity.Lashley tapped out Gable with The Hurt Lock, got a DQ win over Otis via Gable’s interferences, and rolled up Theory for a clean pin-fall win.

By winning this Gauntlet Match, Lashley got a United States Title match against Theory at Money In The Bank 2022.





– With The Miz sitting at ringside, AJ Styles defeated Ciampa in a short match by hitting his Phenomenal Forearm move.

After the match, The Miz tried to attack AJ, but AJ planted him with a Styles Clash. AJ then wore Miz’s glasses and posed for the camera.

– Veer Mahaan said in an interview he can’t be stopped and advised everyone to Fear Veer.

– Asuka defeated Becky Lynch in the main event of Raw to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Lynch went for the Manhandle Slam but Asuka reversed into a rollup.





Lynch countered with another roll-up but Asuka got up and hit a big kick to Lynch’s head to get the pin-fall win. Asuka celebrated while Lynch seemed irate about the loss as Raw went off the air.