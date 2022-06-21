WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: June 20, 2022

Bengaluru, June 21: The scenario for women’s championship picture around Money in the Bank changed during this week’s Raw as a former champion returned to capture the new number-one contender’s spot.
Asuka and Becky Lynch pulled off double duties as they featured in the opening contest as well as in the main event of the night. Elias returned to perform a live concert in front of the live audience while Bobby Lashley earned himself a championship shot.
Check out the recap and results from the June 20 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska,
– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair kicked things off by informing that Rhea Ripley isn’t medically cleared to compete and hence she would be out of their earlier announced match for Money In The Bank.
Bianca also announced that there will be a Fatal-5-Way Match featuring Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and a returning Carmella to determine her new opponent for Money In The Bank.
– Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Becky Lynch in a Fatal-5-Way opening match to become the new number-one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. Mella delivered a Superkick on Morgan to get the pin-fall win.
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella for WWE Raw Women’s Championship as thereby officially announced for Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event.
By winning this Gauntlet Match, Lashley got a United States Title match against Theory at Money In The Bank 2022.
After the match, The Miz tried to attack AJ, but AJ planted him with a Styles Clash. AJ then wore Miz’s glasses and posed for the camera.
– Veer Mahaan said in an interview he can’t be stopped and advised everyone to Fear Veer.
– Asuka defeated Becky Lynch in the main event of Raw to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Lynch went for the Manhandle Slam but Asuka reversed into a rollup.
