WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: June 21, 2021

With the next PPV in mind, a match inside the Cell structure went down in the main event slot featuring the WWE Champion, while a set of MITB qualifiers took place throughout the night at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Check out the recap and results from Raw after Hell in a Cell:



– WWE Champion Bobby Lashley kicked off Raw to celebrate his Hell in a Cell win over Drew McIntyre. The Almighty champion was overwhelmed by the fact that Drew can’t challenge him for the Title anytime soon.



However, The New Day interrupted his moment as Kofi Kingston showed footage where he pinned Lashley a few weeks ago. Kofi then challenged Lashley for the WWE Championship at the Money In The Bank 2021 PPV.



Lashley accepted the challenge, but if Kofi had to get the Title match, his tag team partner Xavier Woods would have to face Lashley in a Hell in a Cell match on RAW. The match was then set for later in the night.



– Ricochet defeated one-half of WWE RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles to qualify for the 2021 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar took out Omos during the match as they sent him crashing through the ringside barricade. Ricochet took advantage and countered a Phenomenal Forearm attempt with a roll-up to pin AJ for the win.





– Asuka and Naomi defeated Eva Marie and Doudrop (former NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven's new name) to qualify for the 2021 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Eva tagged herself into the match when Doudrop wasn’t willing to do so. Eva wanted to tag her back but she instead left the ring. Naomi rolled up a puzzled Eva to secure the win.





– WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville called RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to the ring. Pearce said that Ripley violated match competition rules at Hell In A Cell as she got herself intentionally disqualified to retain her title.Ripley said that she only did what Charlotte Flair has done in the past. The Queen came out and intended to destroy Ripley to get back the RAW Women’s Championship. Then Deville announced that a rematch would take place between Ripley and Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank 2021 PPV.– In the next match on Raw, John Morrison defeated Randy Orton to qualify for the 2021 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The Miz was present at ringside and sprayed Orton with the drip stick.Riddle chased Miz on his scooter causing a distraction to Orton. Morrison took advantage by dropping Orton over the top rope, then hit the Starship Pain for the pin to win.– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Nikki debuted a new superhero gimmick similar to Mighty Molly played by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly) defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match to qualify for the 2021 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match.Alexa hypnotized Reginald again during the match as he went to slap Nia in the face but missed. Baszler was distracted by this and Nikki rolled her up for the win.– In a cutscene promo, United States Champion Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Cedric Alexander, and Jinder Mahal were upset about the fact that they haven’t received opportunities to get involved in Money In The Bank qualifying matches.– Riddle defeated Drew McIntyre to qualify for the 2021 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match in a shocker. Riddle countered a Claymore attempt with Bromission submission.

McIntyre hit a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt but Riddle kept on fighting and rolled up McIntyre's shoulders for the pinfall win. After the match, Riddle tried to talk to Orton who was upset about losing his MITB qualifier.



– In a backstage segment, Jaxson Ryker told Mansoor that he will face Elias in a Strap Match next week on RAW. Ryker also gave some advice to Mansoor. Mustafa Ali wasn’t happy that Mansoor took advice from Ryker and not him.



– Raw announce team noted that Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in a Last Chance Money In The Bank Qualifying Match will take place next week.



– WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Xavier Woods in a Hell in a Cell main event match. Woods got some offenses using a Kendo Stick. Following a Tornado DDT, Woods delivered a flying elbow off the rope through a table but Lashley kicked out at 2.



Lashley ducked a jumping knee and connected with a Spear. He then applied the Hurt Lock as Woods tapped out to it. After the match, Lashley continued the assault on Woods to send a message to Kofi Kingston who was watching from outside the cell. Raw went off the air with Lashley rubbing Woods’ face into the Cell steel.