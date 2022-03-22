WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: March 21, 2022

Bengaluru, March 22: AJ Styles returning to WWE Raw with a vengeance marked the highlight of this week's episode of Raw where the Raw Women’s Champion was also set to address her vicious attack on her WrestleMania challenger.
Kevin Owens dared to impersonate the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin in a segment. Also, the United States Champion and Raw Tag Team Champions were in action in separate non-title matches on the show that took place at the All-State Arena in Rosemont, Chicago, Illinois.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
March
21
episode
of
Monday
Night
Raw,
– RAW kicked off with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s music hitting the arena as the crowd gave a massive pop to it. Kevin Owens came out dressed as Austin who proceeded to ask if the fans were ready to see him open up a can of whoop a** on Austin at WrestleMania.
The crowd booed him chanted as Owens said the Chicago crowd was "the stupidest sons of b*tches" he had ever seen. WWE crew member threw beers in the ring, but Owens was unable to catch it.
The
crew
member
then
came
to
the
ring
to
hand
him
the
beer
but
Owens
hit
that
person
with
a
Stunner.
The
music
hit
as
Owens
continued
to
impersonate
Austin
to
end
the
segment.
...... WHAT?@FightOwensFight #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BosXbREyQX— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022
THE DISRESPECT.@FightOwensFight @steveaustinBSR #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8uSaiuCQLS— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022
WOAH. @WWERollins wants the match with @EdgeRatedR at #WrestleMania instead!— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022
What do you think, @WWEUniverse? Should @AJStylesOrg hand over his spot to The Visionary?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PETPjiKc5J
Can @BiancaBelairWWE defeat @BeckyLynchWWE for the #WWERaw Women's Championship at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/xHaCsISF0b— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022
OH NO.@EdgeRatedR attacked @AJStylesOrg and thus ... The Phenomenal One wins via disqualification!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1ufWge8sZF— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022
.@WWERollins is extremely frustrated over what has just happened on #WWERaw.— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022
That was The Visionary's last chance for a #WrestleMania moment, per @ScrapDaddyAP & @SonyaDevilleWWE... pic.twitter.com/0zl29fNIOF
.@WWERollins is extremely frustrated over what has just happened on #WWERaw.— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022
That was The Visionary's last chance for a #WrestleMania moment, per @ScrapDaddyAP & @SonyaDevilleWWE... pic.twitter.com/0zl29fNIOF
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.