WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: March 21, 2022

Kevin Owens dared to impersonate the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin in a segment. Also, the United States Champion and Raw Tag Team Champions were in action in separate non-title matches on the show that took place at the All-State Arena in Rosemont, Chicago, Illinois.

Check out the recap and results from the March 21 episode of Monday Night Raw,



– RAW kicked off with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s music hitting the arena as the crowd gave a massive pop to it. Kevin Owens came out dressed as Austin who proceeded to ask if the fans were ready to see him open up a can of whoop a** on Austin at WrestleMania.

The crowd booed him chanted as Owens said the Chicago crowd was "the stupidest sons of b*tches" he had ever seen. WWE crew member threw beers in the ring, but Owens was unable to catch it.

The crew member then came to the ring to hand him the beer but Owens hit that person with a Stunner. The music hit as Owens continued to impersonate Austin to end the segment.





– Seth Rollins tried to hijack Raw during a tag team match between The Mysterios and The Dirty Dawgs. He said he’s not leaving until he gets a spot on WrestleMania that will live forever. WWE Official Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville came out and assured that they would do something for Rollins.– Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeated NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as the match progressed after Rollins left. Dominik went to the top for the Frogsplash on Roode for the pin to win.The Miz attacked Rey after the match by dropping him on the floor with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz also unmasked Rey before leaving him lying on the floor.– WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns were advertised to appear on next week’s RAW, the final episode before WrestleMania 38.– Omos defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in a 1-On-2 Handicap Match. The short match ended after Omos delivered a choke bomb on Crews to get the pin-fall win.– AJ Styles returned on RAW and called out Edge but he received Seth Rollins, instead. Rollins said AJ should go back home and return after WrestleMania while he would enjoy finishing Edge’s career at the Show of Shows.Adam Pearce then announced that Rollins will get one last shot to get on the WrestleMania card if he can defeat AJ, later the night. In that case, he would be replacing AJ at WrestleMania for the match against Edge. AJ wasn’t happy with the decision.– Queen Zelina Vega confronted Carmella backstage for not focusing on their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship defense at WrestleMania 38 since the latter is busy focusing on her reality show for the past few weeks. Carmella slapped Zelina to cause a brawl at the backstage area.– Natalya and Shayna Baszler defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in the next match. Ripley reached for a tag but Baszler pulled her off the apron to the floor.Baszler tagged into the match as she and Natalya hit the Hart Attack for the pin to win on Morgan. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega were apparently back on the same page as they attacked all the women once the match was over.– Indian Superstar Veer Mahaan’s arrival date was announced and that’s on RAW – April 4, the night after WrestleMania 38.– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had a simple explanation on injuring Bianca Belair as she stated the following in a short promo,“You didn’t mean to damage me, but I meant to injure you…”– United States Champion Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory after the guest commentator Pat McAfee caused a distraction. Theory was looking forward to performing a move off the apron when Pat distracted him. Balor capitalized with a roll-up for the win.– RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) defeated Team Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) in a non-title match. Gable clotheslined Orton to the floor but didn’t realize that Riddle was the legal man.Riddle came from behind to hit the Bro-Derek for the pin to win. Otis wanted to attack RK-Bro after the match but The Street Profits rushed at the ring to make the save. Eventually, The Profits laid out both the team members to end the segment.– 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeated Tamina and Akira Tozawa in a Tornado Mixed Tag Team Match. Tozawa suffered the pin-fall loss after Brooke hit him with a knee, followed by a splash by Reggie.– AJ Styles defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Raw via DQ. AJ was looking forward to hitting Rollins with the Phenomenal Forearm but Edge appeared from behind and attacked AJ with a Steel Chair to cause the disqualification.This means Edge vs. AJ Styles is still on for WrestleMania 38. Edge hit another chair shot to AJ before leaving as Rollins became irate. He said RAW won’t happen next week until he gets his WrestleMania 38 spot.Rollins kicked over the barrier, tore up the apron, flipped over the announce table, and continued to destroy the ringside area as the show went off the air.