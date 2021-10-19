WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: October 18, 2021

The main event of the night saw the Raw Women’s Championship hanging in the balance in a fresh match lineup, while WWE Queen’s Crown and the King of the Ring 2021 semi-finale matchups also went down on the night.

Also, WWE Champion Big E was forced to team up with his current challenger. Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg attended the show from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, live via satellite.

Check out the recap and results from the October 18 edition of Monday Night Raw:

– RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair kicked off the night pointing out how this is going to be her last night on RAW and hence she deserved a 'thank you’ chant from the roster and fans.

Flair also sounded sceptical about Bianca Belair getting a free title shot against her even if she couldn’t defeat her 2 weeks ago. Bianca interrupted and mentioned that she had Charlotte beat until Becky Lynch interfered. She ended the segment by promising to take the title away from Flair, later in the night.

"This isn't a conspiracy or favoritism ... this is JUSTICE SERVED."@BiancaBelairWWE interrupts #WWERaw Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE's farewell party with a 🔥🎤. pic.twitter.com/UC9pzLobVz — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021

– Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) defeated Jinder Mahal (Veer and Shanky) in the King of the Ring Semi-finals Match from the red brand. Jinder hit The Khallas finisher but Woods avoided the pin-fall loss by keeping her feet on the bottom ropes.

Woods hit back with a Suplex and then flew off the top ropes with a flying elbow for the pin-fall win. Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods was announced for the Finals of the King Of The Ring Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021.

– Austin Theory defeated Jeff Hardy in a rematch with his TKO into his knee finisher. After the match, Austin took a selfie with Jeff, but Hardy was up on his feet and hit a Twist of Fate on Theory. Jeff then took his own selfie with Austin.

– WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match. E got the pin-fall win via his Big Ending move on Roode but McIntyre wasn’t impressed with it. E and McIntyre had a verbal confrontation to end the segment.

– Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander with a flying neckbreaker. After the match, Mustafa Ali came out and send a warning to Monsoor. In return, the Saudi wrestler claimed to beat him senseless at Crown Jewel.

– Goldberg and Bobby Lashley had a sit-down interview before their No Holds Barred match at Crown Jewel. Goldberg said that in just 72 hours of time, he’s going to finish Lashley, “Safe travels. Kill ya Thursday, Bobby…” In return, The All-Mighty responded saying that he’d end Goldberg’s career, this Thursday.

"Safe travels. Kill ya Thursday, @fightbobby..."@Goldberg looks to end this chapter once and for all THIS THURSDAY at #WWECrownJewel when it's NO HOLDS BARRED between these two intense competitors.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dNeVyGPpbm — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021

– RAW Tag Team Champions RK-BRO (Randy Orton and Riddle) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a non-title bout ended in a DQ after AJ Styles and Omos interfered.

Orton readied for the RKO on Ford when Styles’ music hit the arena and he springboarded in with a Phenomenal Forearm on Orton to cause the disqualification. Once the referee called for the match bell, Styles and Omos beat down all the four competitors.

.@AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos just laid waste to everyone in the ring!



Are we looking at the next #WWERaw Tag Team Champions at #WWECrownJewel? pic.twitter.com/51w0pHT08y — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2021

– Doudrop defeated Shayna Baszler in the Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals from Raw with Zelina Vega sitting at ringside. Doudrop converted the Kirifuda Clutch attempt to a roll-up for the pinfall win. Vega vs. Doudrop was announced for the finale of the Queen’s Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel.

– Finn Balor defeated MACE after successfully hitting Coup de Grace move off the top ropes. Balor and Xavier Woods had a heated exchange after the match but Kofi Kingston made sure that they didn’t exchange blows to make things physical.

– Bianca Belair defeated Charlotte Flair (c) via DQ in the main event of Raw after Flair hit her with a Steel Chair. But Charlotte remains the RAW Women’s Champion since the title doesn’t change hands via disqualification outcome. After the match, Bianca kicked Flair and hit her with the Steel Chair to stand tall and end the show.