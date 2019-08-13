WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: August 12, 2019

Check out the results from the show that was hosted by the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE Raw opened with the new Universal Champion Seth Rollins who received a big pop from the crowd. His promo was interrupted by The OC - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. AJ was out to congratulate Rollins as well as laying down a challenge to set up a match with Rollins for later the night.

We received a video package on the show that announced the King of the Ring tournament will be back next Monday. Then we saw Sami Zayn blasting superstars at backstage that includes Samoa Joe's name. This caused a matchup between Joe and Zayn on the show. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch to win the match within a few minutes. He ended the segment after cutting a heel promo.

Dolph Ziggler tried to dodge the match against The Miz by pretending to be hurt from his Summerslam match against Goldberg. But soon he attacked Miz revealing that he was doing fine. This started the scheduled match as Miz won it via the Figure-Four Leglock. Ziggler cut a heel promo after the match to receive a Skull-Crushing Finale.

Elias came out on WWE Raw and demanded a music session without interruption. He was frustrated after WWE Hall of Famer Edge hit him with a Spear at Summerslam. As he started the performance, Ricochet appeared to have a match with him. He kicked Elias' head and rolled him up to get the win. Elias was unhappy as his shoulders were not down to the mat, fully.

A 2 out of 3 Falls Match took place between Rey Mysterio and Andrade which started with Mysterio setting up Andrade for the 619-move. But Zelina Vega prohibited Rey from doing so. She also distracted Rey allowing Andrade to pick up the first pinfall. But Rey countered after sometimes with the 619 to receive a huge pop. Andrade put his knees up when Rey went for the Frog-splash. He connected with the Hammerlock DDT to pick up the win via clean sweep over the Master of 619.

Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander was the next match lineup on WWE Raw that was controlled mostly by the latter one. Starting with a Missie Dropkick, Alexander hit a Lumber Check in the floor on McIntyre. Later he connected with a Spanish Fly that led the fans to chant 'this is awesome'. Finally, McIntyre hit a Claymore out of nowhere to get the victory.

Robert Roode defeated No Way Jose by hitting a Glorious DDT in the next matchup. Thereafter, the Revival and the Lucha House Party started a tag team battle that was interrupted by WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella. Utter chaos ensued around the ring as Elias pinned Truth to become the new 24/7 title-holder.

Natalya appeared on WWE Raw to talk about her loss at Summerslam where she also dislocated her shoulder. She also remembered her dad Jim Neidhart with a promo when Sasha Banks came out and attacked Nattie to show her heel character. A beatdown followed on Nattie until Becky Lynch ran out. But she received a few chair shots on the back from Sasha which led the fans chant, 'this is awesome'.

The Viking Raiders had another squash victory over a local tag team hitting the Viking Experience.

As announced earlier, WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match took place on WWE Raw where The Kabuki Warriors challenged Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the titles. Asuka rolled throughout the match until Bliss sent her shoulder first into the ring post. Nikki Cross hit Kairi with a Swinging Neckbreaker whereas Bliss connected with a Twisted Bliss to retain their championships.

The main event of WWE Raw featured Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles that was disqualified after Rollins hit a kick on AJ leading Gallows-Anderson to pounce on him. A three on one beatdown followed on Rollins by the OCs until Ricochet came out. Braun Strowman also joined them to a hugs pop who hit the pendant Running Powerslam on AJ. Thereafter, Strowman, Rollins, and Ricochet stood tall to end the show.

