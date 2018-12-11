WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: December 10, 2018

Seth Rollins kicked off this week's WWE Raw addressing the state of the WWE Universe. He did not hesitate to mention that Raw has been a disaster under the leadership of Baron Corbin. His poor management skills are the sole reason behind the low TV ratings. Corbin could not disagree more with Rollins but he did agree to fight him on the main event. It'd be a TLC match for the Intercontinental Championship!

WWE Raw tag team championships were on the line, next. It was AOP and Drake Maverick defending against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in a 2-on-3 handicapped match. The champions were in firm control hitting neckbreaker/powerbomb combo. Maverick tagged himself in to pin Roode in a boastful fashion. Roode rolled him up to pick up the win and become new champions, out of nowhere!

Natalya was out next addressing how Ruby Riott has personally attacked her for the last few weeks. She wanted to get a sweet redemption at TLC in the Tables Match. Riott Squad's music hit and they laid down a table. The cover from the table was removed as we spotted Jim Neidhart's picture on it. Riott claimed to put Nattie through this table on Sunday night and sent her closer to daddy!

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre had a rematch on WWE Raw from last week. McIntyre started the match with a belly-to-belly suplex and a White Noise off the middle rope. Ziggler was hurt but he managed to hit the Zig-Zag. McIntyre kicked out and came back with the Claymore Kick for the win. After the match, McIntyre hit another Claymore on Ziggler through the LED board put outside the ring.

Bayley was up against Alicia Fox in a singles match. Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers were trying to provide distractions. Bayley's new MMC partner, Apollo Crews ran out to neutralize things outside the ring. Bayley hit Bayley-To-Belly in the ring for the win.

Elias was out next on WWE Raw delivering a full-fledged concert to the LA crowd. He also addressed hitting Lio Rush with a guitar last week. This booked him in a match against Rush with Heath Slater as the referee. Lashley attacked Eliad in the match but Slater did not disqualify the contest as per Corbin's order. Lashley smashed the guitar on Elias' back allowing Rush to get the pinfall win.

Alexa Bliss started the press conference for WWE Raw women's championship match at TLC. Nia Jax cut a long promo before Ronda Rousey walked into the show. Nia and Tamina wanted to give her a beatdown but Ember Moon walked into the ring to make the save. She competed in a match against Tamina. Rousey played the equalizer shoving Jax off the ring. Moon hit the Eclipse to pick up the win.

The TLC match for the Intercontinental Championship was the main event of this week's WWE Raw. Seth Rollins hit a Frog Splash on Corbin through a table. Heath Slater was working as per Corbin's instruction and prevented him from grabbing the title. Rollins gave a superkick on Slater and a Stomp on Corbin to put both of them down. He then climbed the ladder and grabbed the title for the win. A staredown between Rollins and Ambrose ended the show, afterward.