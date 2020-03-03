WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: March 2, 2020

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was also present on the show where the Raw tag team titles were on the line. Here are the results from the show that was hosted by the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE Raw was kicked off by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman as the advocate general went on to cut a promo on the scheduled WrestleMania match against Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath soon emerged to the ring to confront the champion who chose to walk away from the ring. He tried to deliver a cheap shot on McIntyre only to run into a Claymore Kick. Lesnar retreated through the ramp to eat two more Claymore Kicks on the ramp as per the fans' demand.

WWE RAW Tag Team Titles Match was on the line in the opening contest where The Street Profits challenged Seth Rollins and Murphy. Ford missed a Frogsplash off the top rope as Rollins moved out of the way. Rollins then called out AOP to the ring for distraction.

The referee ejected them from ringside as Kevin Owens slid from behind and hit a Stunner on Rollins. Ford took advantage and hit the Frogsplash successfully to pin him to win the belts.

WWE 24/7 Title was on the line where Riddick Moss defended against Ricochet. The high-flying challenger nailed the champion with a Shooting Star Press. Moss came back hitting a big elbow and a Superkick. He then drove Ricochet into the mat neck-first to get the pinfall win and retain the title.

Aleister Black defeated Karl Anderson hitting a Black Mass in a short matchup after which Gallows competed against him to get himself disqualified, via a beatdown attempt. Gallows and Anderson planted Black with a Magic Killer allowing AJ to easily win the third match against Black by nailing him with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott took place on WWE RAW where Sarah Logan served as the special guest referee. Ruby was not happy over Logan's slow count and thus started an argument. Morgan came from behind and rolled up Ruby to get the win. Morgan Drop-kicked Ruby after the match but Logan stood tall by shoving off Morgan with a big shot.

No Way Jose and his Conga Line were terrified with the sight when Erick Rowan revealed that he contained a large tarantula inside his pet cage.

Shayna Baszler competed in her debut match against one half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane as the scheduled opponent Asuka was unable to compete due to a wrist sprain.

Becky Lynch arrived in the middle of the match providing a distraction to Shayna but she dodged the InSane Elbow from Sane, twice and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch to get the submission victory. After the match, Shayna punished Sane with the submission move, some more.

A huge tag team match took place on WWE Raw, next where Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo teamed up against Angel Garza and Andrade. After initial domination by the heels, Rey and Carrillo mounted some offences together. Rey hit a Destroyer on Garza but Andrade broke the pinfall count.

This forced Rey to deliver two back to back 619s on both his opponents. Carrillo then followed a top rope Moonsault on Garza to get the win.

The final segment of WWE RAW had Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in the house as she was out to give a medical update on husband Edge. Before she could begin, Randy Orton came out explaining why he attacked his buddy, Edge which did not make any sense.

Beth was angry about it and slapped Orton in the face. She also kicked him in the guts before Orton planted her with an RKO in the middle of the ring. The show went off the air as superstars and officials ran out to the ring to check Beth's condition.